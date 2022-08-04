Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 4, 2022
Thursday, 4 August 2022, 15:23 HKT/SGT
Source: VNU Asia Pacific
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
28-29 September 2022, Bangkok

BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.


VNU Asia Pacific is launching 'BYOND MOBILE' from 28-29 September 2022 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok to set a platform for the digital infrastructure. The two-day conference and exhibition will be the meeting place for the 5G ecosystem, where industries can connect with established suppliers and disrupting start-ups across the world. The show will provide the latest technology solutions and services in the field of Health, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Smart City and Future Mobility.

BYOND MOBILE will be the yearly physical touchpoint to discuss the latest developments and newest policies but also network among like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs, network specialists and solution architects from all across the globe entering Southeast Asia.

"The Asia Pacific region will account for 40% of the world's connectivity within the next 5 years. With Southeast Asia being the growth engine of that region, BYOND MOBILE will set the stage to drive the super-connected economy in the heart of Asia -- a region being strategically contested by the 5G superpower heroes," Isabelle Springfeld, project manager of BYOND MOBILE states.

On 3,000 sqm at Samyan Mitrtown hall, BYOND MOBILE will showcase 5G products and solutions from 50+ leading brands such as Nokia, RV Connex, True Corporation, and BT Group as part of the UK Pavilion.

The exhibitors cover the fields of infrastructure components, cloud data & IT services, network operations, cybersecurity, device manufacturing and 5G/IoT-products and applications. In the Start Up Pavilion supported by depa Digital Start Up Institute Southeast Asia's young and innovative 5G solutions will be showcased.

During the 2 days, more than 1,000+ visitors are expected to meet and network with the exhibiting companies, evaluate product demonstrations and explore new ideas and innovations to make their business more productive and efficient. The main stage within the exhibition hall hosts 40+ thought leaders within keynote speeches, fireside chats and panel discussions. At the end of the first day, qualified startups will live pitch their solutions in front of a top-class jury in the Start Up Challenge. On the breakout stage adjacent to the exhibition hall visitors gain deep knowledge insights through master classes and product demonstrations from companies and associations.

Be a part of the 5G revolution and drive your business to the next level by unlocking the potential of the IOT area.

Save the date: BYOND MOBILE 2022 | 28-29 September 2022 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Bangkok
Pre-registration is now open at https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/Q87OY [Free ticket]
For more information, please visit https://byondmobile.asia or Tel. +662 1116611 Ext. 251, 254

PRESS CONTACT:
Marketing & Communications of VNU Asia Pacific, Email: communications@vnuasiapacific.com
Tel. +662 1116611 Ext. 330 or 335, Website: https://byondmobile.asia or www.vnuasiapacific.com


