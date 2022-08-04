Thursday, 4 August 2022, 15:44 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Aug 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group has signed a sponsorship agreement with Muangthong United Football Club, a Thai League 1 professional football club based in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand. This agreement, part of MHI Group's social contribution program, will support the team's activities and next-generation player development, contribute to growth in the Asian region, and enhance the recognition and value of the MHI brand.



Muangthong United FC concluded a partnership memorandum of understanding in 2021 with the Urawa Red Diamonds (Urawa Reds), a Japanese professional football club in the J1 League for which MHI Group is the lead sponsor. Muangthong United is a powerhouse in its league with a team identity built around the same red, black, and white color scheme as the Urawa Reds, and has produced many players for Japan's J League as well. With the conclusion of this sponsorship agreement, from the start of league play on August 13, Muangthong United will display the MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES corporate logo on the right shoulder of the team uniform, and in their home stadium.



MHI Group conducts the MHI Sports Challenge program aimed at using sports to support CSR and contribute to local communities and society, as well as to enhance the group's corporate brand and raise employee engagement. MHI Group's presence in Thailand includes the local subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (MHIT), along with business units for the manufacturing of air conditioners and forklifts, and providing after-sales service for gas turbines. The sponsorship of a professional football club in Thailand will lead to greater engagement among local employees, contribute to regional development, and enhance enterprise value.



