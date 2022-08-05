Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 5, 2022
Friday, 5 August 2022, 14:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Signs Agreement to Transfer Shares of Honda Lock Mfg. to MinebeaMitsumi

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that it has signed an agreement to transfer all shares of Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Honda Lock), a consolidated wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda, to MinebeaMitsumi Inc., a manufacturer of machinery components and electronic devices.

In the midst of major changes in the business environment, Honda is working to optimize its business portfolio to better leverage the strengths of each individual Honda company, including those of its consolidated subsidiaries. As a result of studying the future growth potential of Honda Lock, including the advancement of its key products into electronic devices, Honda concluded that Honda Lock will experience further growth in the future by conducting business as a part of the MinebeaMitsumi Group, which has strengths in technologies and value creation in a diverse range of industries and technology areas beyond automobile components. Based on this assessment, Honda decided to proceed with this stock transfer, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2022, after going through various transfer procedures including obtaining regulatory approvals.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/c220804eng.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Aug 3, 2022 08:35 HKT/SGT
Honda to Extend Power Unit Technical Support Agreement with Red Bull Power Trains to End of 2025
July 21, 2022 11:40 HKT/SGT
Honda Holds World Premiere of the All-new Civic Type R
July 20, 2022 10:22 HKT/SGT
Alex Rins, LCR Honda CASTROL Team and HRC Sign New Contract
July 14, 2022 13:37 HKT/SGT
Honda Launches All-New ZR-V SUV Teaser Page on its Company Website
July 12, 2022 14:36 HKT/SGT
Honda Launches All-New Civic Type R Teaser Page on its Company Website
June 24, 2022 09:42 HKT/SGT
Honda Joins Sustainable Aviation Fuel Review Panel
June 22, 2022 11:11 HKT/SGT
GAC Honda Begins Construction of New EV Production Plant
June 16, 2022 15:30 HKT/SGT
Sony and Honda Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Establish New Company, "Sony Honda Mobility Inc.", to Engage in Mobility Business
Apr 26, 2022 15:52 HKT/SGT
Honda Joins the "30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity" in Japan
Apr 26, 2022 11:17 HKT/SGT
Dongfeng Honda to Begin Sales of All-new e:NS1 EV Model
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       