Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: EDX

MANILA, Aug 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital transformation is an absolute necessity today. Especially for small businesses, it has become indispensable. A few years ago, digital transformation was thought to give businesses a competitive edge. Now it's a fight for survival. We interviewed Dennis Crimen, ICT Head at Philippine Airasia, on how mobility services enabled by digital transformation are reshaping the commercial environment. Anywhere working models and on-demand decision-making have become possible thanks to mobility services. People no longer have to report to the office to do their tasks. They can work anywhere. Through technological outputs that streamline their operations and allow employees to access platforms that were once inaccessible to the public internet, modern technologies are impacting mobility in the post-Covid era. Employees now have the opportunity to connect and simultaneously adhere with government-mandated security requirements. Using the public internet to access assets comes with some concerns. User behaviour has a big impact on security. Regardless of how secure the systems are, a simple mistake like opening a phishing email can make the situation worse. Mr. Crimen advised users to be careful when accessing information to prevent the loss of sensitive company and personal data.



Francisco "Kiko" Castillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. discussed how to use modern data integration technologies to achieve business results in our conversation with him. He began by describing how integrating data analytics and technologies is different in terms of methodology from building transactional systems. According to him, you need to allow sufficient time for data cleansing, which typically takes up 60% of the project time. Applying the right methodology and conducting pilot testing are the next steps. A leader of IT will eventually have to learn how to deal with these aspects. Kiko believes that deciding what to accomplish is the most important component to consider when looking at data integration platforms. Other factors include the data sources in the various systems, the types of data sources, and the identities that are used consistently across all sources.



On August 24-25, more than 100 digital transformation leaders will gather in the Philippines to discuss the key trends and challenges of a hybrid future. As part of its commitment to connecting transformational leaders, EDX is hosting the DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2022, a two-day hybrid event that will highlight partnerships between technology providers and end users to shape the digital future of Philippine businesses.





