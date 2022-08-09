Tuesday, 9 August 2022, 20:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SQL Technologies, Inc SKYX Achieves Historic U.S. Standardization Approval Vote - a Major Milestone Towards Mandatory Status for Safety of Consumers and Professionals

MIAMI, FL, Aug 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies") ("SKYX," "we" or "the Company"), a highly disruptive platform technology company, with over 60 issued and pending patents globally for simplifying and enhancing safety and automation in homes and buildings, today announced that its universal safe installation specifications for plug & play ceiling outlet for lighting and fan products has been officially voted on and approved by ANSI/NEMA, the leading U.S. standardization organizations for the standardization of the SKYX safe weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings ("SkyPlug").



The American National Standards Institute ("ANSI") is the leading U.S. standards approval organization, whose standards are regularly specified by most architects and engineers for U.S. residential and commercial buildings to ensure safety, quality and reliability. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association ("NEMA") is a standards-developing organization that promotes the standardization of major U.S. electrical products for manufacturers. The achievement of an ANSI / NEMA vote approval is a lengthy and rigorous process, widely considered to be very difficult to achieve. Examples of other products that are standardized include the wall outlet, GFCI bathroom outlet and other key products that are included in every home in the U.S.



The standardization of the SKYX plug & play weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings by ANSI/NEMA will universally provide SKYX's product specifications to manufacturers to help save lives, time and money for both professionals and consumers, enabling them to install light fixtures and ceiling fans with a safe plug & play installation in just minutes, if not seconds.



Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "This standardization approval vote opens the door to major sales and licensing opportunities, as well as a milestone achievement not only for SKYX, but for consumers and professionals across the nation. In today's world, I believe that consumers and professionals shouldn't have to risk their lives standing on ladders for a long time, while touching hazardous wires to install light fixtures and ceiling fans. Additionally, this is a significant development for lighting and fan companies as well as showrooms. It not only saves their customers both time and money, but enables them to safely and quickly replace light fixtures and ceiling fans, and purchase fixtures much more often for a variety of reasons - be that to match fashion trends, accommodate the changing of seasons, holidays and more."



Mark Earley, former Chief Electrical Engineer at NFPA, former head of the NEC and current Chair of the SKYX Safety Advisory Board, said: "This is a significant achievement for SKYX and the safety of U.S. consumers and professionals. With hundreds of millions of installations taking place in the U.S., there are many risks associated with installing or replacing light fixtures and ceiling fans. These risks include injuries and deaths from fires, shocks, electrocutions, and falls from ladders. These risks can be reduced by using the SKYX safe plug and play installation method, that also saves installation time, which substantially reduces time spent on ladders."



Bernard Zyscovich, a leading U.S. architect, internationally recognized design and thought leader, and Chair of the SKYX Architectural & Real Estate Advisory Board, said: "Having the ANSI/NEMA approval vote to include a design of a product is on top of the list for architects and engineers and a substantial deciding factor determining builders' product acceptance. As it reflects product integrity, quality and most important, safety. This achievement by SKYX's ceiling outlet receptacle and plug is ground-breaking."



About SKYX Platforms Corp.



As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.



SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our estimates of the addressable market for our products may prove to be incorrect. The projected demand for our products could materially differ from actual demand. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the American National Standards Institute's (ANSI) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) vote for the standardization of the Company's weight-bearing plug and outlet/receptacle for ceilings does not guarantee approval by the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Committee on the National Electrical Code (which consists of multiple code-making panels and a technical correlating committee and develops the National Electrical Code (NEC)) or any other trade or regulatory organization and does not guarantee that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



