SEOUL, KOREA, Aug 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ALTAVA Group, the leading luxury fashion metaverse, signs an MOU with Hyundai Department Store, one of South Korea's three largest department store chains, in order to strengthen their Web3 presence.

Hyundai was the first department store in Korea to launch a digital wallet when the company announced H.NFT wallet earlier this year. H.NFT, can be accessed through Hyundai Department Store Group's H.Point app, a membership service offered by all subsidiaries in the group.

"ALTAVA is one of the leaders when it comes to helping leading luxury brands to connect to Web3. This cooperation will strengthen the utility and add premium value for our H.NFT wallet and its users," said a representative from Hyundai Department Store.

"Hyundai Department Store plans to issue NFTs containing information on promotional events and VIP lounge access, and collaborate with artists to create tokenized digital art. We are excited to work closely with them to bring additional content and services to their customers," said Andy Ku, ALTAVA Group CEO/Co-Founder.

About ALTAVA Group

ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enable users to discover, interact, and express themselves through hi-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a meter verse that provides omni-platform experiential solution which seamlessly connect consumers to real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

