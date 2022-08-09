Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Tuesday, 9 August 2022, 17:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai and Lifenet Enter Into Capital and Business Alliance Agreement Aimed at Building Ecosystem to Reduce Burden of Medical and Nursing Care

TOKYO, Aug 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY announced today that they have entered into a capital and business alliance agreement to collaborate in dementia and other areas, with the aim of helping reduce the burden of medical and nursing care for people living in Japan's aging society.

New insurance products and services will be developed by mutually leveraging Eisai's wealth of experience and network in drug discovery and disease awareness activities in the field of dementia, which it has built up over many years, and LIFENET's know-how and technologies cultivated in insurance products and related services. Furthermore, Eisai and LIFENET will promote the creation of healthcare solutions utilizing various data and customer touchpoint owned by both companies, and expand the ecosystem that contributes to solving social issues.
Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will obtain LIFENET common stock worth 300 million yen through market transaction.

Under the medium-term business plan "EWAY Future & Beyond", which began in April 2021, Eisai is expanding its main role in healthcare, that is, we should contribute not only to people in the medical domain but also to people in the daily living domain. Eisai aim's to evolve into a company that empowers them "to realize their fullest life" by creating solutions based on science and data in the fields with high unmet medical needs where Eisai has the greatest strength, through an ecosystem developed in collaboration with other industries. This alliance will accelerate the building of a dementia ecosystem that contributes through prevention, treatment, and aftercare in a comprehensive manner.

LIFENET has worked with other industry partners to provide products and services that meet the needs of the times. Through this alliance, as stated in LIFENET Manifesto, LIFENET will continue providing health and wellness tips beyond the framework of life insurance to create value in our policyholders' lives, while creating a precedent for future generations as to what life insurance is (and should be) all about.

Eisai and LIFENET will contribute to solving social issues through the creation of an ecosystem while pursuing the possibility of collaborations with other companies and organizations that support the objectives of the two companies' activities.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/pdf/enews202261pdf.pdf.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Aug 4, 2022 08:25 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Findings on Lecanemab's Investigational Subcutaneous Formulation and Modeling Simulation of ApoE4 Genotype on Aria-E Incidence at AAIC 2022
Aug 4, 2022 08:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA Provide Update on Phase 3 LEAP-002 Trial
July 26, 2022 09:27 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed for 21st Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series
July 26, 2022 08:04 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present at The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022
July 6, 2022 09:12 HKT/SGT
U.S. FDA Accepts and Grants Priority Review for Eisai's Biologics License Application of Lecanemab
June 28, 2022 09:20 HKT/SGT
E.Design Insurance and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance
June 24, 2022 10:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Signs the Public-Private Partnership "Kigali Declaration" for Eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases
June 22, 2022 13:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Publishes Potential Economic Value of Investigational Lecanemab in Peer-Reviewed Neurology and Therapy Journal
June 6, 2022 14:05 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Findings for Antibody Drug Conjugate Farletuzumab Ecteribulin at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
June 3, 2022 15:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Lemborexant at The 36th Annual Sleep 2022 Meeting
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       