The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit is gearing up with the goal of constructing a security framework for organisations in Jordan. The summit is taking place on 15 – 16 August 2022 in Jordan, and features notable speakers including Mohammad Alkhudari, Ira Winkler, Abdulrahman Al-nimari, Prof. Mohand Tahar Kechadi, George Eapen and many more.

Amman, Jordan, Aug 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit will be held under the auspices of H.E. Dr Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan. The summit is taking place on 15 – 16 August 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton in Amman, Jordan. World Cyber Security Summit is part of a global series and is brought to Jordan by Trescon, a global business events and consulting firm that specialises in hosting future-tech events across the world.

As the country braces for a protracted cyber insecurity, government and organisations are looking for an action plan to mitigate the risks and become resilient to cyber threats. Thus resulting in the announcements of a raft of policies to manage digital vulnerabilities in the recent years. In order for effective implementation of these policies, World Cyber Security Summit will play its part by providing a platform to conduct thorough debates, and deliberations on the proposed cyber security strategies.

The summit will host more than 300+ C level attendees, including government officials, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, CEOs and technology leaders from enterprises and government agencies in Jordan to meet, network, and engage with global cyber security experts and technology innovators over the course of two days.

"The importance of cyber security is being increased and it is not an option for companies and organizations, and having the advanced defence in place is required for critical infrastructure and data. Sensitive data and information protection is the source of trust in organizations," said H.E. Belal Hafnawi, Commissioner - Board Member at Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC-Jordan).

Abdulrahman Al-Nimari, VP - Cybersecurity from Saudi Arabia stated, "Remember: compliance to regulations does not mean you are secure, you must have your own risk driven cyber security program and strategy that mitigate your own unique risks."

Haidar Fraihat, Cluster Leader - Statistics, Information Society, and Technology at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) says, "Corporations can easily fall into the false sense of security syndrome. Illusioned that their precious data is safe, they may tend to drop guard and invest less in enhancing their data security. Realizing that data and information is the strategic asset to organizations, perhaps more than financial resources, is of paramount importance to keep your competitive edge, security and even survivability. Feeling secure doesn't mean you are really secure."

Some of the leading industry experts speaking at the summit include:

Scott E. Augenbaum - Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent; Author; Cybercrime Prevention Trainer, Scott Augenbaum LLC

- Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent; Author; Cybercrime Prevention Trainer, Scott Augenbaum LLC Glen Thomas - Partner - Head of Technology and Cyber Consulting, Grant Thornton, United Arab Emirates

- Partner - Head of Technology and Cyber Consulting, Grant Thornton, United Arab Emirates Haidar Fraihat - Cluster Leader - Statistics, Information Society, and Technology, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Lebanon

- Cluster Leader - Statistics, Information Society, and Technology, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Lebanon Jacob Mathew - Head of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity, United Arab Emirates

- Head of Information Technology, Government of Abu Dhabi Entity, United Arab Emirates Nicole Lau – Sales Director, Verimatrix, Oslo, Norway

– Sales Director, Verimatrix, Oslo, Norway Ricoh Danielson – CEO, 1st Responder, an Incident Response Firm, United States

– CEO, 1st Responder, an Incident Response Firm, United States Abdullah Faisal Biary – CISO, United Cooperative Assurance, Saudi Arabia

– CISO, United Cooperative Assurance, Saudi Arabia Taha Hussain - Information Security Specialist, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority – DEWA, United Arab Emirates

- Information Security Specialist, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority – DEWA, United Arab Emirates Hossam Elshenraki – Associate Professor, Dubai Police HQ, United Arab Emirates

– Associate Professor, Dubai Police HQ, United Arab Emirates Mona Alshehri - Risk and Compliance Analyst, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Saudi Arabia

- Risk and Compliance Analyst, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Saudi Arabia Dr Ahmed Abd El Hady Mohamed - Director of Quality in General Administration for Quality and Environmental Affairs, Holding Company for Water and Waste Water (HCWW), Egypt

- Director of Quality in General Administration for Quality and Environmental Affairs, Holding Company for Water and Waste Water (HCWW), Egypt E. Belal Hafnawi - Commissioner - Board Member,Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC-Jordan), Jordan

- Commissioner - Board Member,Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC-Jordan), Jordan Nada Khater - Head of Digital Transformation Policies and Strategies, Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, Jordan

- Head of Digital Transformation Policies and Strategies, Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship, Jordan Lama Arabiat – Head of AI, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan

– Head of AI, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan Ashraf Ahmad - Dean - Princess Sumya University for Technology (PSUT), Open Source Intelligence in Arabic Challenges and Solutions, Jordan & many more elite speakers.

The event will focus on topics such as:

Jordan's roadmap to the digital revolution through cyber security

Cyber Security for the Government of Jordan: Challenges, strategies, opportunities

Cyber Security: An enabler and growth partner for modern businesses

Zero Trust Model: How to boost application security?

How to protect your data in times of constant connection?

What is layered security and how does it protect your data?

Data Security: Top threats and best practices

SaaS Security: Meeting the needs of modern enterprises

"We're happy to bring the global series of World Cyber Security Summit to Jordan, with the support of our Strategic Partner, Jordan Cyber Security Awareness Association (JOCSA). We hope this event will be a stepping stone for realising how critical cyber security at this day and age is for organisations in the region," stated Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman, Trescon.

The 17th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit – Jordan is supported by Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan and officially sponsored by:

To attend World Cyber Security Summit - Jordan, book your tickets here.

About World Cyber Security Summit

World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused global series of events that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.

The Jordan edition is hosting CISOs across industry sectors who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their information/cyber security.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes enterprises, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Zeba Rashid

PR, Media & Corporate Communications, Trescon

+919555915156 | media@tresconglobal.com

