Friday, 12 August 2022, 23:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tradepass Oz Forensics, AppsFlyer and OutSystems have made the most strategic move to capitalize on Philippines' fintech market

MANILA, Aug 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Southeast Asia's most renowned FSI event, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS), is now ready to disrupt Philippines' fintech market with its inaugural edition in the country. To give an estimate of the country's burgeoning market, the first half of 2021 witnessed a total funding of $342 million garnered by the country's fintech firms, more than double of what was raised throughout 2020.



The event platform that has had a history of sharing the latest intel from financial services industry and facilitating collaboration opportunities for the industry giants, will now be led by Oz Forensics, Onfido, Snowflake, Kissflow, AppsFlyer, Nucleus Software, Seon, OutSystems, GBG, Expleo, Freshworks, Redstar, GrabForBusiness, Feedzai, Panamax Inc., Pennant Technologies, Genesys, Exist, Goldpac Fintech, Infobip and Mambu at its upcoming edition. These organizations will have their exclusive exhibition booth at the event that's scheduled for 16 - 17 August 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila, Philippines. Apart from showcasing their cutting-edge solutions, some of them will also take part in the conference to share their crucial industry insights and expertise.



One of the confirmed speakers, Serge Malgin (Chief Commercial Officer, Oz Forensics) while talking about his expectations from the event commented, "I'm glad to be part of the first Philippines edition of WFIS 2022. The Philippines represents a strategic market where we want to invest more in the upcoming years. Our panel will be focused on sharing our expertise around preventing and lowering the risk of biometric frauds. In fact, thanks to our cutting-edge technology we run more than 500,000 biometrics check every day across 18 + countries. In the last year 1% of total check was a potential attack successfully solved. Considering our major work in financial segment this turns into a very profitable technology that protected our clients from huge potential loss."



"We take our role seriously and we try to develop always the best approach and a custom experience for all the different business we operate in. We cannot wait to work with all the Philippines companies that will attend the event," he added further.



WFIS 2022 - Philippines, will host 400+ technology and business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across the country. The event will also feature 25+ most inspirational thought leaders and experts from FSI & Tech who will participate as speakers to shed light on the most pressing industry topics.



The event will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations, fireside chats, deep dive panel discussions, Q&As, live showcase of the best FSI & fintech solutions coupled with abundant networking opportunities and a lot more.



Varun Budhiraja, Account Executive at AppsFlyer gave a noteworthy insight concerning the fintech landscape, he said, "When engaging with FinTech & banking apps, mobile has become central to the customer experience in the Philippines, which particularly peaked during lockdowns. While primarily the goal for marketers is to be able to optimize growth through different types of campaigns, the process to achieve this could be complex. Creating seamless user profile across every touchpoint is a messy, challenging and often incomplete process. That's why those that have the mobile-first and mobile-only advantages are standing out in the competitive market."



WFIS 2022 - Philippines also aims to promote the objectives of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and aid the organization in sharing its vision with the country's FSI community.



In a statement issued, following OutSystems' participation announcement, Gary Romualdez (Country Manager Philippines, OutSystems) expressed, "It's a pleasure to be participating in World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS), live in the Philippines where industries alike from FSIs and Techs get together to discuss and learn the latest disruptive innovations within the Fintech industry. OutSystems is glad to be part of this event to share about how OutSystems High Performance Low Code solution, is able to help financial institutions automate processes, integrate solutions, and build complex UI/UX to give their customers the best-in-class experience with layers of security, that reduces the effort of organizations to be compliant and secure on the cloud without sacrificing the speed and flexibility of developing custom solutions for their customers."



For more information about the event, log on to: https://philippines.worldfis.com/



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



Media contact:

Riya Jain

PR & Communication Lead

riyaj@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tradepass

Sectors: FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

