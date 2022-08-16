Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Essex Bio-Technology Ltd ("EssexBio" or the "Group", Stock Code: 1061.HK) is pleased and honoured to announce that it is included in "Forbes Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion 2022" - for the Group's outstanding long-term sustainable development across a variety of metrics.

Only 200 companies were selected out of 20,000 publicly traded companies (with annual sales of between $10 million and $1 billion) in the Asia-Pacific region. The 200 companies were carefully picked based on Forbes' List Methodology ^ of quantitative criteria and qualitative screens.



EssexBio would like to extend its gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions. For sustainable long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value, EssexBio will continue to strive for excellence by embracing innovation to develop first-in-class and best-in-class products - providing solutions for Tomorrow's healthcare problems, Today.



Essex Bio-Technology Limited is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF (FGF-2), having six commercialised biologics marketed in China since 1998. Additionally, it has a portfolio of commercialised products of preservative-free unit-dose eye drops and Shilishun (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) etc. The products of the Company are principally prescribed for the treatment of wound healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology, which are marketed and sold through approximately 10,500 hospitals and managed directly by its 43 regional sales offices in China. Leveraging on its in-house R&D platform in growth factors and antibodies, the Company maintains a pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.



^Forbes' List Methodology (Source: forbes.com)

This list is meant to identify companies with long-term sustainable performance across a variety of metrics. From a universe of 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above $10 million and below $1 billion, these 200 companies were selected. The companies on this list, which is unranked, were selected based on a composite score that incorporated their overall track record in measures such as debt, sales and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one- and five-year average returns on equity. Aside from quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were used as well, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues, or legal troubles. State-controlled and subsidiaries of larger companies were also excluded. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. The list uses full-year annual results, based on the latest publicly available figures as of July 11, 2022.





