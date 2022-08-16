

The 36th global edition of World AI Show was hosted at Marina Bay Sands on 3 – 4 August 2022, as a part of the world tour conceptualized and managed by global business events and consulting firm, Trescon. These events have successfully completed several editions across the world including Dubai, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Moscow, Nairobi, Frankfurt, Mauritius, Kuala Lumpur, Qatar, Thailand, Jakarta, Malaysia, Manila, Riyadh, Australia, to name a few.



Singapore, Aug 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 36th edition of World AI Show wrapped with a two-day power-packed conference that acted as a vital driver for Singapore's bold vision of using innovation and technology; to broaden its goals by bringing together government leaders and an inspirational line-up of AI experts and solution providers. Over 50 speakers from all over the world, including important stakeholders in Singapore's digital revolution spoke at the event.



The conference was based on assisting major organisations and enterprises from both the public and private sector in developing and delivering best practices to drive AI innovation and adoption in Singapore. It presented varied insights and points of view from a diverse industry by exchanging ideas, addressing significant learning, and emphasising new developments from the business, government, and professional sectors. Some of the top speakers who attended World AI Show that took place on the 3rd and 4th of August 2022 included: Jason See ; Senior Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Division (DSAID), GovTech, Singapore

; Senior Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Division (DSAID), GovTech, Singapore Sutowo Wong ; Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Singapore

; Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Singapore Dennis Khoo ; Director (Port Systems), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore

; Director (Port Systems), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore Simon Chesterman ; Senior Director of AI Governance, AI Singapore, Dean, Faculty of Law & Vice Provost (Educational Innovation), National University of Singapore, Singapore

; Senior Director of AI Governance, AI Singapore, Dean, Faculty of Law & Vice Provost (Educational Innovation), National University of Singapore, Singapore Miao Song ; Global Chief Information Officer, GLP, Singapore

; Global Chief Information Officer, GLP, Singapore James Ang ; Senior Vice President, APAC, Dataiku, Singapore

; Senior Vice President, APAC, Dataiku, Singapore Alex Aung; Director; Sales Engineering (South Asia), Dataiku, Singapore

Director; Sales Engineering (South Asia), Dataiku, Singapore Adrian Tan; Solutions Engineer, Alteryx, Singapore

Solutions Engineer, Alteryx, Singapore Alex Hoehl ; Regional VP, ASEAN & Korea, Denodo, Singapore

; Regional VP, ASEAN & Korea, Denodo, Singapore Amit Sawarkar ; Director of Strategic Partnerships, TigerGraph, Singapore

; Director of Strategic Partnerships, TigerGraph, Singapore Steven Hoi ; MD of Salesforce Research Asia, Salesforce, Singapore

; MD of Salesforce Research Asia, Salesforce, Singapore Ashish Pandey ; Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow, Singapore

; Advisory Solution Consultant, ServiceNow, Singapore Serene Keng ; Country Manager, Singapore, Channel and Alliance Head APAC, TigerGraph, Singapore

; Country Manager, Singapore, Channel and Alliance Head APAC, TigerGraph, Singapore Vidhu Gautam ; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore

; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore Danielle Jiang ; Deputy Director - AI Development Office, FinTech Innovation Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

; Deputy Director - AI Development Office, FinTech Innovation Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Shivam Bansa l; Senior Data Scientist, H2O.ai, Singapore

l; Senior Data Scientist, H2O.ai, Singapore Vidhu Gautam ; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore

; MD, Easy Data Analytics Pte Ltd, Singapore Tauhid Abddul Jalil; Principal Consultant, Southeast Asia, Laiye and more. Jason See; Senior Director, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Division (DSAID), GovTech, Singapore, spoke at length on the topic ‘Outlining how the government is using AI to enhance government services’. He made strong points and was quoted saying, “By automating government processes and using data analytics, the government is able to improve the quality and efficiency of its services. The government is also using AI to better understand the needs of its citizens and to provide them with personalised services.” Sutowo Wong; Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Singapore on ‘Building the Foundation for Resident Centric Health’. He was quoted saying, "AI has the potential to transform and automate the healthcare industry, but it's no silver bullet. AI works most effectively when it's coupled with human experts, who can use its analytical power to refine and augment its results. AI can improve efficiency for providers, but it can't be expected to help providers alone transform a broken health-care system." While delivering his tech talk on 'How to Formulate a Winning AI Strategy?', Alex Aung, Director, Sales Engineering (South Asia), Dataiku, Singapore, stated, "Try to remove frictions, build resilience, create culture and bet your AI journey and AI models will optimize all your businesses across the board." One of the most prominent panel discussions witnessed at the event discussed ‘AI & Data Strategy: Driving innovation in data science maturity to create value in organizations.’ The speakers on the panel included Sutowo Wong, Director, Data Analytics, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Singapore; Son Tran, Chief Information Technology Officer, Prudential Vietnam, Prof. Simon Chesterman, Senior Director of AI Governance, AI Singapore, Dean, Faculty of Law & Vice Provost (Educational Innovation), National University of Singapore, Singapore; Dr. Steven Hoi, Managing Director, Salesforce Research Asia; Dr. Meri Rosich, Chief Data Officer, Standard Chartered Bank and Moderated by Arivuvel Ramu, Group Chief Technology Officer TONIK (Digital Bank). In this panel discussion, panellists gave their insights on how AI and data strategies help organisations make smarter business decisions and how AI can be used to forecast business outcomes and consumer outcomes which will help organisations improve their products and services, increase customer satisfaction, reduce costs, create new revenue streams, and reduce risk. Another notable panel discussion during the event covered the topic ‘Unlocking the true benefits of AI in the field of customer experience.’ The speakers on the panel included Dietmar Bohmer, Chief Analytics Officer, Tyme; Sourabh Chitrachar, Regional VP (Asia) – Technology Strategy & Ops, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Ashish Kulkarni, Director and Product Owner, Standard Chartered Bank; Moderated by Geetha Gopal, Head of Infrastructure Projects Delivery and Digital Transformation, Panasonic Asia Pacific. The panel addressed how regional digibanks are using AI to compete with well-established market competitors, propelled by the power of data, increased customer satisfaction, and optimization of customer service hours spent by proactive use of sentiment analysis and conversational AI. Industry-specific regulations are driving their applicable AI boundaries, as well as the possibility and need for industry-agnostic AI standards. Changing operating models to use trustworthy data and processes and complement a clearly defined AI business strategy. Miao Song, Global CIO, GLP, Singapore shared insights on ‘AI and Digital Transformation in a changing world.' She was quoted saying, "Digital transformation is the art of understanding today's challenges, building for the future, and capturing today's opportunities. This requires firms to use AI, automation, analytics, and supply chain visibility to achieve a competitive edge. AI is a journey, not a destination." Adrian Tan; Solutions Engineer, Alteryx, Singapore, while delivering his tech talk on 'The Democratization of Analytics: Scale the impact of analytics across the organization', stated, “We need to make analytics easy. We have to go from data to insights in a matter of seconds and minutes as compared to days and weeks. We need to be able to cover everything right from ELT and data prep, all the way through advanced analytics, spatial analysis, and even automated insights." "We are happy to close yet another fantastic World AI Show in Singapore. The love and respect this series have received once again is extremely good for not just for Trescon, but the entire tech community in Singapore and beyond. We’re sure that we’re well on the way to make this event one of Singapore’s most important, and well-attended AI conference," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon. The 36th global edition of World AI Show is officially sponsored by: Lead Sponsor – Dataiku | TechData;

Gold Sponsors – Denodo, Alteryx, Servicenow, Soroco, TigerGraph, ai | H2O.ai;

Silver Sponsors – Laiye & Mulesoft;

Bronze Sponsors - Altair, Vuram, Aerospike & Sitecore.

Exhibitor - Uniphore About World AI Show World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that take place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators – to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions. About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services. For more information visit: worldaishow.com For further details about the announcement, please contact:



Jagriti Jaiswal

Marketing Lead, Trescon

media@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

