Source: ET Edge
MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 5th edition of The Economic Times Iconic Brands of India that will be held on September 29 in Mumbai will feature remarkable brands which have redefined the benchmark in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in India and global market. We will honour such brands from PAN India which have shaped the growth of India and are fulfilling the dream of millions of Indians.


Why Attend?
- Share best practices followed by innovative and employee-friendly companies
- Inclusive session that will enable attendees to interact and engage with leaders through interesting and thought-provoking discussions
- Case studies of how iconic brands are outperforming in their industries
- A networking opportunity with fellow winners and others in the business community
- Gain insights into what your customers will be clamoring for in coming years & how you can deliver now
- Meet and greet forefront leaders from across the country and Learn about the practices followed by iconic brands

Are you an iconic brands? Nominate yourself - et.edge@timesgroup.com

Join us for the most Iconic Event in the town!

For more information: https://et-edge.com/conferences/iconicbrands/.


Source: ET Edge
Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Advertising
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022  
