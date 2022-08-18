Thursday, 18 August 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TAITRA Taiwan Rides on Post-Pandemic Wave with Taiwan Food World GO Project, Boosting Market Growth in SEA Market MOEA launches NT$200-million (US$6.67 million) program to expand food markets worldwide

SINGAPORE, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As the world progressively leaves the pandemic behind, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has joined hands with Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to ride the waves of the new era with the Taiwan Food World GO Project.



The inaugural event was held at the Hilton Singapore Orchard yesterday and was live-streamed simultaneously across three countries - Korea Republic, Vietnam and Malaysia.



The Taiwan Food World GO Project global event is an NT$200-million (US$6.67 million) project which incorporates a series of marketing activities, through the assistance in funding, international certifications and professional advice, to help Taiwan food manufacturers penetrate overseas markets.



With the Chinese market taking up the majority of Taiwan food product sales, Taiwan plans to diversify its markets further, eyeing increased market shares in Asian, North American, European and Oceanian markets to raise export volumes, with MOEA and TAITRA hoping that this project will help Taiwanese food manufacturers reach up to 50,000 overseas consumers.



The following companies showcased their popular products during the launch event:



Kuang Chuan

- Assam Milk Tea

- Earl Grey Milk Tea

- Cold Brew Fragrant Green Tea

- Cold Brew Black Tea



Bamboo House

- Four Treasures



Tai Yang Tang

- Tai Yang Biscuits



Shu Lin Biscuit

- Lins Handmade Cookies



Taiwan TTL

- Hua Diao Wine Chicken Noodles

- Lychee Fruit Beer



Du Hsiao Yue

- Pork Sauce



Zong Hong

- Black Fungus Drink



Oklao

- Taiwan Series Drip Coffee

- Musician Series Drip Coffee

- World Finest Drip Coffee Bundle



Sunny Hills Delights

- Pineapple Cake



MICO

- French Cookies



TaiSun

- Mixed Congee

- Oatmeal with Chestnut



Wei Zhe

- Pineapple Nougat with Biscuit



San Shu Gong

- Mango Jelly



Hurng Fur Foods

- Brown Sugar Soft Flour Cake



Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director General, Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, said, "Taiwanese food, especially our iconic pineapple cakes and bubble milk tea, has always been loved by foreigners. These signature food products are the national food icon of Taiwan, and a must-buy for tourists. With the residual pandemic restrictions still in place, the "Taiwan Food World GO Project" will provide an avenue for everyone around the world to have access to Taiwan's food products, safely and healthily."



Following the kick-off event, TAITRA will be running a food fair in local Prime Supermarket outlets and a four-day FHA - Food & Beverage event at Singapore Expo Hall, in September 2022, featuring a wide variety of innovative food products from 24 different Taiwanese food manufacturers.



