

SINGAPORE, Aug 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Taiwan Excellence will be participating for the first time at the Medical Fair Asia 2022, to be held on-site at Marina Bay Sands from 31 August to 2 September, and online from 3 to 9 September. Organized by Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will be showcasing 10 exhibitors and a range of products such as surgical devices, medical and dental navigation solutions, Point-Of-Care Technology and decentralized medicine and mobility scooters over the three-day show. All exhibits at the pavilion are rewarded with the "Taiwan Excellence Award", the highest accolade bestowed upon the most innovative and high-quality Taiwanese products that also demonstrate Taiwan's commitment to enhancing smart medical care in the hospital, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, medical, and rehabilitation equipment and supply industry. The exhibitors of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion include: Taiwan Surgical Corporation Insight Medical Solutions Inc EPED Inc Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc Winnoz Technology Inc Sigknow Biomedical Co., Ltd Wellell Inc iXensor Co., Ltd Heartway Medical Products BENQ Medical Technology Corporation "The development and advancements coupled with the increased accessibility of medical technology to the wider public in recent years have called for a greater emphasis on innovation. We believe that Taiwan's advantage in ICT has allowed our Taiwanese medical technology innovators to be well-positioned in leveraging Taiwan's status as one of the top medical care providers in the world. We are proud of the success stories of companies such as BENQ, Insight Medical Solutions, EPED Inc, Winnoz Technology and iXensor among others and we proudly present what Taiwan Excellence has to offer to the larger Medical Technology industry at Medical Fair Asia 2022", said Ms Wu Yi Ling, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Singapore. Ranked 13th in the 2021 World Index of Healthcare Innovation and the first in Numbeo's Healthcare Index, Taiwan has been recognized as one of the world's top medical care providers with advanced capabilities in biotech and pharmaceuticals. Medical Fair Asia 2022 will serve as a platform to cement Taiwan's position as a global innovation leader in the MedTech field through its expertise in integrating advanced technologies with the latest medical applications to enable connected and smart healthcare. "Through our participation at Medical Fair Asia 2022, we hope that Taiwan Excellence can reach out to not only our trading and medical technology partners in ASEAN regions but also assist more people in living longer and healthier lives with our innovative technology," added Ms Wu. Taiwan Excellence Pavilion 2022 Showcase Highlights: Taiwan Surgical Corporation (TWSC) TWSC's reusable clip applier is the eminent ligation solution for Laparoscopic surgery. It comes with an ergonomic design for better comfort and unique detachable and extended jaws that is compatible with their polymer ligating clips. TWSC will also be featuring the disposable skin stapler and skin staple remover, which are both designed for better control, precision and efficiency. EPED Inc EPED's RETINA gathers the state of the art of navigation combined with perfect accuracy during diverse surgical procedures including Neurosurgery, E.N.T., Craniofacial, Plastic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. SIGKNOW Biomedical Co., Ltd EZYPRO by Sigknow has been clinically proven to increase arrhythmia detection rate up to 60% with 14-day continuous ECG, AI-empowered software, a secured cloud platform, and a professional ECG analysis team to offer full curation of ECG signals and clinical findings. Wellell Inc Wellell's Optima Prone is a specialized pressure-reducing support surface solution designed to effectively prevent pressure injuries, optimize ICU/RICU workflow, reduce clinical workload, and improve patient outcomes in prone position ventilation. Heartway Medical Products Heartway Medical will be showcasing both their DM-S19 and DM-S21. The DM-S19 is foldable, lightweight, and carries up to 115kg for an approximately 20 km travelling distance per charge while the upgraded DM-S21 version offers more stability with four wheels but does not compromise on the benefits the DM-S19 model offers. BenQ Medical Technology Corporation BenQ's light, reusable dental instruments are esthetic, ergonomic and eco-friendly, and specially designed with an edgy oval mirror to broaden operational vision and a curvy neck that turns the mouth mirror into a dental retractor. The high reflection coating also provides clear and vivid images that are scratch and fog-resistant. BenQ is also featuring the BIS-1 Intraoral scanner that not only manages the order information but also acquires digital impressions of teeth and soft-tissue areas. The IntraOralScan is capable of exporting the scan data to CAD/CAM systems for different purposes of dental care. iXensor Co., Ltd iXensor's PixoTest POCT System is portable, extensible, and efficient. By integrating APP features and multiple IVD tests including HbA1c & Lipid into one device, it provides both accurate and timely results. Similarly, the PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Testing POCT analyser is designed to offer fully digitalized rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for corporations, manufacturers, schools, travel and hospitality industries by providing smart screening, standardised analysis, and fast and accurate results. iXensor will also be showcasing Eveline, the world's first AI-powered ovulation predictor kit. About Taiwan Excellence Awards The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. Every year, eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects of "R&D", "Design", "Quality" and "Marketing" to identify outstanding products that offer "Innovative Value" while satisfying the key criterion of being "made in Taiwan". Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image of Taiwanese businesses. The organizers of Taiwan Excellence The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), which was established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on January 1, 1969, is responsible for formulating Taiwan's international trade policies, promoting trade, and managing trade-related activities. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. Media Contact

