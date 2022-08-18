Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 18, 2022
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 14:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
ApexBrasil Led 9 Well-known Brands to Attend the International Wine Exhibition

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - From August 16 to 18, 2022, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, ApexBrasil, honorably participated in the 28th Interwine China International Wine Exhibition (Interwine), a national mega-scale imported wine and spirits professional exhibition held in Guangzhou. In this exhibition, a total of 9 well-known brand wine merchants from Brazil participated to exhibit high-quality Brazilian wines to China, which not only deepened and consolidated the wine industry connection between China and Brazil, but also further expanded Brazilian brand wines into the booming wine market in China.

Following SIAL, CIIE, Prowine and other exhibitions, Brazil's participation in Interwine is to consolidate its image as a trading partner of China. Brazil has set up an exhibition hall in this event. In addition to exhibiting the potential of the country's wines sector to attract investment, wines, sparkling wines, grape juices and other products have also been exhibited for tasting and using by the Brazilian wines and spirits masterclass, comprehensively interpreting the unique flavor of Brazilian wines. The exhibitors took this opportunity to face the Chinese market directly and establish a closer connection with consumers to lay a solid foundation for future development in China. The well-known brand wine merchants participated in the exhibition includes Aurora, Distillerie Stock do Brasil, Casa Perini, Sociedade de Bebidas Mioranza, Vinhos Salton, Miolo Wine Group, CRS Brands, Nova Alianca and Vivant Winery.

With most of its territory located in tropical areas and special geographical locations of wine-making areas, the wines produced in Brazil are unique in personality. The lecture in Brazilian wine and spirits masterclass was given by Terry He, a senior lecturer of French CAFA-Wine School, China branch and the founder of Southern Slope Bar & Store. In the masterclass, Terry He not only introduced the history of Brazilian wines, characteristics of wine-making areas, opportunities in the Chinese market, and differences between Brazilian wines, Chilean wines and Argentine wines, but also led the guests to see the elegant demeanor of Brazilian wines. By tasting 9 kinds of Brazilian wines and spirits, all guests in the class directly experienced the Brazilian culture and vintage wines.

To offer the guests a further experience, a reception dinner was held after the exhibition, inaugurated by the Consulate General of Brazil in Guangzhou and the ApexBrasil. The Uniao Brasileira De Vitivinicultura (UVIBRA) introduced the production of Brazilian wines during the dinner, followed by individual demonstrations by the exhibitors one by one, presenting the rich and varied characteristics of Brazilian wines. At the same time, a passionate and unrestrained traditional samba dance performance, jointly arranged by the ApexBrasil and the UVIBRA, allowed the guests to taste the wine products brought by the exhibitors accompany with samba customs, and fully experience the enthusiasm and vitality of the Brazilian wines and spirits industry.

Rodrigo Gedeon de Melo, the Chief Operating Officer of ApexBrasil, said, "It is our great pride to have the agreement with UVIBRA since last year that together we will promote the wine products abroad and expand our presence in priority markets including China. Brazilian wine products have been exported to 53 countries and have received various awards and certificates, well received by the markets of these countries. The Brazilian wine industry is ready to expand and reinforce the internationalization of wines, sparking wines and grape juices from the Brazilian companies. When the industry is ready, ApexBrasil stands ready for the promotional activities to help the Brazilian wine industry better seize the opportunities in oversea markets, and today's Interwine Guangzhou is one of the examples."



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Trade Shows
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Malaysian Genomics Explores Strategic Partnership with MAHSA Health through MoU  
Aug 18, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Hektar REIT Sustainability & CSR Initiatives Gets Awarded  
Aug 18, 2022 15:50 HKT/SGT
7th Belt and Road Summit opens this month in hybrid format  
Thursday, August 18, 2022 3:00:00 PM
Hatten Land Signs Partnership Agreement to Launch The World's First-of-its-Kind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Southeast Asia's Top Game with 100 Million Monthly Active Users, Themed Integrated Esports Hub in Melaka at ElementX  
Aug 18, 2022 14:47 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Led 9 Well-known Brands to Attend the International Wine Exhibition  
Aug 18, 2022 14:37 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Rides on Post-Pandemic Wave with Taiwan Food World GO Project, Boosting Market Growth in SEA Market  
Aug 18, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022  
Aug 18, 2022 10:24 HKT/SGT
Club Med Redefines Vacation for Kids with a new framework inspired by Positive Education, Mini Club Med +  
Thursday, August 18, 2022 9:00:00 AM
Club Med Redefines Vacation for Kids with a new framework inspired by Positive Education, Mini Club Med +  
Aug 18, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Spotless Laundry Tips from Bosch: Detergent, Water and Electricity Saving Made Easy  
Aug 18, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       