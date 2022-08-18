Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 18, 2022
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Malaysian Genomics Explores Strategic Partnership with MAHSA Health through MoU
Parties to look for collaborations in practice-based education, research and knowledge exchange and R&D

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad's (Bursa: MGRC, 0155) wholly-owned subsidiary, MGRC Therapeutics Sdn. Bhd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MAHSA Health Sdn Bhd to discuss the formation of a strategic partnership promoting practice-based education, research and knowledge exchange.


En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics

Datin Dr Maya, Chief Executive Officer of MAHSA Health

Malaysian Genomics is the first company in Malaysia to pioneer genomics and genetic screening in Malaysia for over 17 years. Since then, Malaysian Genomics has expanded its offerings in other important areas in the healthcare and wellness that include cancer immunotherapy, cell manufacturing services and kidney dialysis. Malaysian Genomics continues to strive to provide the latest in precautionary, preventive and curative healthcare services for its local and worldwide customers.

MAHSA Health Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-grown company, part of MAHSA Group of Companies, which is determined to be a revolutionary leader in healthcare. Since its inception in 2017, MAHSA Health has been striving to be in the forefront of primary healthcare, focusing on family health and wellness.

Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Directorof Malaysian Genomics said, "We look forward to sharing our experience in genomics, bioinformatics, and biopharmaceuticals with MAHSA Health via this collaboration. By providing industry inputs and insights to MAHSA, we hope to benefit students at MAHSA with the tremendous promise that various healthcare sciences have to offer for all."

"Through this collaboration we also hope to identify opportunities to improve the delivery of integrated, holistic primary healthcare services, including genetic screening services to improve the lives of individuals in the long run."

Datin Dr Maya, CEO of MAHSA Health, with her double expertise in health and wellness services, and education industry, said, "Passion is the greatest asset we each have. The main idea of MAHSA Health is to improve the quality of life in providing health care and wellness services to our community. We are a team-based healthcare that provides comprehensive medical care to patients with the goal of obtaining maximized health outcomes."

"Through this collaboration, we foresee opportunities and collaborative efforts in many areas, both in health care and education industry in providing an ecosystem of teaching, training, and producing services to the country nationwide."

The MoU is a framework through which MGRC Therapeutics and MAHSA Health can explore opportunities for health and wellness-related services; create opportunities for students' clinical placement, internship and employment; identify opportunities for conducting collaborative research and development (R&D); and create opportunities in training, seminars and conferences.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
July 20, 2022 13:30 HKT/SGT
UCrest Partners with Malaysian Genomics to Digitalize Genome Services Worldwide
July 15, 2022 14:10 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Appoints New Chairman
July 13, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Forms Partnership for Expansion in Saudi Arabia
July 8, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Proposes Private Placement
July 6, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Offer First-Ever Sports-Based Tests Specific to Southeast Asian Genetic Profiles
June 23, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre to Offer Pioneering Holistic Renal Care via New Venture
June 13, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Gets Affected Issuer Status Uplifted
May 23, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Posts 212% Increase in Revenue for 3Q FY2022
Apr 28, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Supports Yayasan Seri Negara's Ramadhan Initiative
Apr 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Personalised Health Supplements Customised from Genetic Screening Results Offered on airasia Super App
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       