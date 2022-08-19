Friday, 19 August 2022, 19:58 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EDX Prizes, Happy Hour Awaits Participants of #DXLeadersPH2022

MANILA, Aug 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - DX Leaders, the two-day hybrid event on August 24-25, 2022, is packed with chances to influence the digital environment of Philippine businesses, but enjoyment and entertainment will also take up some room.







Logitech is the official prize sponsor of the DX Leaders Quest on August 24 at the Diamond Hotel Philippines. Two lucky participants will take home Logitech Wired Zone and the Bria Ultra HD Business Webcam via a raffle draw. All participants who finish the three DX Leaders Quest challenges will be eligible for the raffle draw.



EDX prepared cool prizes to be given away to the top three DX Leaderboard winners. All the participants have to do is to simply engage through the virtual platform and points will be automatically rewarded for every action made.



1st prize is an Amazon Kindle E-reader 10th Generation

2nd prize is a B. Coffee Starter Kit

3rd prize is a Google Chromecast 4

And a bonus prize will be given to the LinkedIn post on August 25 with the highest number of engagements using #DXLeadersPH2022.



Given the weight of the discussions of the two-day event, live performance of Praising Vibes Duo on Day 1 and Winegums Unplugged on Day 2 will lighten up the mood in the afternoon.





