Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 19, 2022
Friday, 19 August 2022, 19:58 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: EDX
Prizes, Happy Hour Awaits Participants of #DXLeadersPH2022

MANILA, Aug 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - DX Leaders, the two-day hybrid event on August 24-25, 2022, is packed with chances to influence the digital environment of Philippine businesses, but enjoyment and entertainment will also take up some room.




Logitech is the official prize sponsor of the DX Leaders Quest on August 24 at the Diamond Hotel Philippines. Two lucky participants will take home Logitech Wired Zone and the Bria Ultra HD Business Webcam via a raffle draw. All participants who finish the three DX Leaders Quest challenges will be eligible for the raffle draw.

EDX prepared cool prizes to be given away to the top three DX Leaderboard winners. All the participants have to do is to simply engage through the virtual platform and points will be automatically rewarded for every action made.

1st prize is an Amazon Kindle E-reader 10th Generation
2nd prize is a B. Coffee Starter Kit
3rd prize is a Google Chromecast 4
And a bonus prize will be given to the LinkedIn post on August 25 with the highest number of engagements using #DXLeadersPH2022.

Given the weight of the discussions of the two-day event, live performance of Praising Vibes Duo on Day 1 and Winegums Unplugged on Day 2 will lighten up the mood in the afternoon.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: EDX
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

EDX
Aug 15, 2022 13:52 HKT/SGT
Digital Transformation in a Hybrid Workplace to be addressed by digital leaders at the #DXLeadersPH2022
Aug 5, 2022 15:33 HKT/SGT
Modern Companies Cannot Afford to Ignore the Digital Transformation
July 25, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Using Predictive Analytics For Better Hybrid IT Decision Making
July 15, 2022 07:26 HKT/SGT
We need to talk about cybersecurity in hybrid IT
June 21, 2022 11:16 HKT/SGT
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Goes Hybrid in PH
Apr 29, 2022 10:36 HKT/SGT
EDX Events Presents DX Leaders Malaysia 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       