Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 22, 2022
Monday, 22 August 2022, 09:47 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sirnaomics Becoming A Constituent of Hang Seng Family of Indexes

HONG KONG, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced that the Company has been selected as a constituent stock of eight index series including Hang Seng Composite Index ("HSCI"), Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index ("HSHKI"), Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, Hang Seng Healthcare Index and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from 5 September 2022.

HSCI offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks, and assists international and local investors in formulating investment strategies. Inclusion into the HSCI will allow the Company's stock to be eligible for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Connect, a channel for stock trading between investors in Hong Kong and those in mainland China. HSHKI serves as a benchmark to reflect the overall performance of the securities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of Stock Connect. It covers equities eligible for trading via such scheme, with additional liquidity screening to make the covered equities a more investable reference set for mainland China investors.

The selection of the Company as a constituent stock of the above-mentioned index series of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited is expected to be conducive in introducing more diversified investors for the Company, improving stock liquidity and promoting the Company's reputation in the capital market. Looking forward, the Company will continuously devote to the exploration and development of RNAi therapeutics to bring benefits to patients and create value for its shareholders.

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

Investor Relations:
Nigel Yip
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 203 939 2225
Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Champion REIT Partners with St. James' Settlement in Summer Movie Screening for SEN Children  
Aug 22, 2022 18:15 HKT/SGT
FTLife launches "Protect Starter" Critical Illness Protector  
Aug 22, 2022 17:38 HKT/SGT
W Motors Ventures into the Metaverse to Create an Immersive Experience Around Their Hypercars  
Aug 22, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Tiger Analytics and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) collaborate to drive AI capabilities and boost industry-focused AI education along the lines of Singapore's Smart Nation vision  
Aug 22, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
G Neptune Seeks Shareholders' Approval to Acquire Soutern Score, a construction Management Services Company, as part of its Proposed Regularisation Plan  
Aug 22, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Reorganize Business Segments, Inject High-Quality Assets, Gome Retail Prepare Operations & Strategies Adjustments   
Aug 22, 2022 12:40 HKT/SGT
Another double podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, August 22, 2022 10:22:00 AM
Sirnaomics Becoming A Constituent of Hang Seng Family of Indexes  
Aug 22, 2022 09:47 HKT/SGT
Peijia Medical Announces 2022 Interim Results: TaurusOne(R) and TaurusElite(R) Repeatedly Sets New Monthly Highs in Implantation Volume  
Aug 22, 2022 09:29 HKT/SGT
Web3 Scam Protection Startup, Delenium, Finds 400% More Phishing Websites than Industry Leaders  
Aug 22, 2022 08:27 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       