Singapore, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Analytics Consulting Services, will be collaborating with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Singapore to further industry-relevant AI education and research. This will broaden access to AI skills in Singapore. Together, the partners will drive the next generation of AI-ready talent and the acceleration of technology adoption by SMEs.



As part of this collaboration, Tiger Analytics will co-develop the curriculum with NYP for the Diploma in AI & Data Engineering (DADE), alongside other leading industry leaders. In addition, Tiger Analytics will be a key AI/Advanced Analytics contributor at the recently launched NYP-Microsoft Centre for Applied AI (C4AI) to empower SMEs in Singapore with the platform, tools, and expertise to drive AI adoption.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Tiger Analytics enables several Fortune 500 companies to generate business value from data. As committed evangelists to the transformational ability of data, analytics, and AI, the company actively collaborates with academic institutes and industry thought leaders to address the learning and development needs of young aspirants who want to take on jobs in this fast-growing industry.



Tiger Analytics' collaboration with NYP to co-develop the curriculum of the DADE course and its ongoing partnership at the C4AI, are vital steps to catalyse, synergize and strengthen Singapore's AI play.



The diploma course, taught under NYP's Professional Competency Model (NYP-PCM), mirrors workplace practices instead of the subject-based approach. Young aspiring engineers are immersed in technologies such as AI, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning, before applying these AI solutions across various sectors. Industry leader Tiger Analytics will co-create the diploma with its proprietary material and real-world use cases with relevant data for project work. Tiger's seasoned leadership team will also play a key role through guest lectures with hands-on experience in building AI applications.



At the C4AI, Tiger Analytics will closely work with NYP to accelerate the digital transformation and innovation efforts of local SMEs. Tiger Analytics' AI expertise and insights into industry trends will support NYP's mission to co-build technologies and solutions to deliver on SME transformation. The company will contribute to the relevant training/workshops designed to help SMEs better identify, analyze and harness AI technologies to improve their efficiency and responsiveness in the marketplace.



Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Bhargava, Head of Asia Pacific, Tiger Analytics said, "We are extremely happy and excited to partner with Nanyang Polytechnic on key AI-led initiatives and we are together working towards making Singapore a Smart Nation. As an organization, we strive to embed ourselves locally to help build market-ready solutions and capabilities and drive an ecosystem together with partners. This initiative will bring the best of both worlds - Nanyang Polytechnic's academic excellence and Tiger Analytics' AI & Data Science expertise. The partnership with NYP underscores our commitment to collaborating with local educational institutes towards getting future-ready with AI."



Dr. Vinayak Prabhu, Deputy Director, Nanyang Polytechnic School of Engineering said, "As we move forward to the digital economy and seek to adopt AI to pivot and transform businesses, there has also been a growing demand for AI expertise and skillsets. Our collaboration with Tiger Analytics is a timely step to address the growing industry demand for AI talent and capabilities. This partnership will equip our learners and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with the right set of skills and practical experience to enable them to leverage AI for growth."



About Tiger Analytics



Tiger Analytics is pioneering what AI and analytics can do to solve some of the toughest problems faced by organizations globally. The company develops bespoke solutions powered by data and technology for several Fortune 500 companies. With a team of 2800+ people, a combination of technical and consulting talent, Tiger has offices in multiple cities across the US, Canada, UK, India, Singapore and Australia, and a substantial remote global workforce.



Tiger Analytics has received multiple awards ranging from being recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research to being ranked among the fastest-growing tech companies by Inc. and Financial Times. It consistently features in prestigious "Best Analytics Firms" lists. To learn more, know more, visit www.tigeranalytics.com.



