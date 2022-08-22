Monday, 22 August 2022, 18:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT Partners with St. James' Settlement in Summer Movie Screening for SEN Children

HONG KONG, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, partnered with St. James' Settlement again this year to hold a movie screening of Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars at Cinema City, Langham Place Mall. The event targeted underprivileged families living in Tin Shui Wai and their children with special educational needs (SEN), including autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), etc.

Volunteers from Champion REIT enjoy watching the movie Doraemon: Nobita's Little Star Wars with the family beneficiaries

Volunteers from Champion REIT promote diversity and inclusion in the community

Following the success of last year's Women Empowerment Programme - Champion Mothers, the event not only marked the Trust's continued collaboration with St. James' Settlement, but also provided a volunteering opportunity for staff members and their families to present gifts to the children, promoting social diversity and inclusion whilst sharing an enjoyable summer experience.



The Trust has never forgotten its philosophy of giving back to society. It remains committed to working with non-profit organisations to create shared values and provide assistance to those in need in the community.



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



Website: www.championreit.com



