Monday, 22 August 2022, 18:59 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito 14th Edition of CSS Qatar; Physical Conference on 7th September 2022

QATAR, UAE, Aug 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 13 editions of Cyber Security Summit, Exito (www.exito-e.com) is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience on the latest insights on "Securing Qatar's Digital Future." The Summit will address the importance of the full potential of technology as a driver for every organization to function securely, efficiently and effectively. The 14th Edition Cyber Security Summit Qatar is an exclusive in-person event for cybersecurity leaders from leading enterprises in Qatar.



As Qatar prepares to become the first Middle Eastern Country to host the FIFA World Cup, like most developed countries, it remains vulnerable to cyberattacks given its high level of technology adoption and smartphone penetration rate. Qatar has made significant investments in cybersecurity ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup and is projected to see the fastest growth in cyber security spending in the Middle East. As cyber threats across the world rapidly evolve, protecting Qatar's critical ICT infrastructure and systems has become top priority. Cybersecurity leaders must overcome new risks inherent to their digital businesses.



In light of the above, at the Cyber Security Summit Qatar, hear from top security thought leaders on strategy, action plans and best practices to build secure, resilient, and agile digital organizations. You will be privy to panel discussions, round-tables, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable security leaders to chart out an optimal path. The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the Cyber Security domain.



An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting with over 150+ CISOs, CIOs, Head of Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Information and Communication technologies and other experts in attendance, the platform will equip you with the essential tools to risk-proof your businesses.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 7th of September 2022.



Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.



To know more about the event, https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/qatar/



About Exito



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Exito

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

