Source: Tradepass Malaysia's premier Datacentre & Cloud event is making headlines every week Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2022 - Malaysia, a 2-day mega scale event organized by Tradepass, is getting bigger every week with the increasing support from Malaysian public & private sector organizations who aim to network, collaborate and share the latest intel from the DC & Cloud industry.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With Malaysia now emerging as the next biggest datacentre hotbed in Southeast Asia, the country's datacentre market size is set to witness $1.4 billion investment by 2026 and its public cloud market alone has reached $643.4 million.







In the wake of the situation, APAC & Africa's most sought-after DC & Cloud event, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is now live at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



The event that's on every DC & Cloud professional's must-attend list is being firmly supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, MyDIGITAL and CyberSecurity Malaysia.



It's no wonder that DCCI 2022 - Malaysia has confirmed the top 500+ DC & Cloud professionals including the C-suite executives from 200+ leading public and private enterprises across the country to attend the event.



The event's exhibition hall is going to be a crowded place as organizations like TM One, Veeam, Crayon, Veritas Technologies, Corning, Masstron, Cloudian, Equinix and Panduit are showcasing their technology solutions to the industry.



Mohamad Rejab Sulaiman (Vice President | Products & Innovation, TM One) expressed, "TM One is committed to providing data centre facilities that meet and exceed the Uptime Institute Tier III/ TIA-942 Rated 3, BNM's RMIT and other Global Certifications. Our datacentres support data residency and sovereignty whether it is DC co-location, full cloud or hybrid cloud, protected by our cybersecurity services. Remaining true to our ESG goals for the environment, our data centres are designed to be sustainable data centres."



The CEO of Crayon Malaysia and Indonesia, Harith Ramotheram shared his excitement for the event, he said, "The new norm has accelerated technology and changed how we collaborate and communicate. We look forward to having conversations on how Crayon's consulting services envision collaborations to accelerate growth with cost savings in mind."



DCCI 2022 - Malaysia features 2-days of insightful presentations on the most pressing DC & Cloud topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best solutions, abundant networking opportunities and a lot more.



The agenda for the event has been carefully curated keeping in mind the latest developments and topics from the industry, some of which include: "Promoting Data Sovereignty in the Age of Cloud Computing", "Powering the Green Datacentres of the Future", "Addressing the Rise in Colocation Datacentres to Meet Malaysia's Demands", "Powering the Next-Generation Datacentres using AI", "Unleashing the Potential of Data Management on Cloud Computing" and many more.



For more information about the event, log on to: https://malaysia.dccisummit.com/



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



