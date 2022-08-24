Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 16:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Launches the New Sienta in Japan A compact body packed full of consideration

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 23, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces today that it has commenced sales of its completely redesigned Sienta minivan in Japan on August 23.

Sienta Z 7-seater 2WD hybrid model; Model with options shown

Highlights:

- Evolving the Sienta's key features of the driving ease of a compact car and convenience of a minivan that have been maintained from the first generation

- Supporting safe and comfortable everyday life as an even better companion for the lives of Japanese families

- Even more comfortable second-row seats with an easy-to-manage length

- Achieving a cabin space where passengers of all ages can relax easily in comfort

- Pursuing a design that blends into the everyday life of customers by providing a spacious interior and good maneuverability

- Available with Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate, the latest safety and security features

- Offering a vehicle that can be customized to meet each customer's individual needs by combining a wide variety of dealer-installed options

- Supporting each customer's vehicle needs as a companion for each new life stage



The Sienta was launched in September 2003 as a vehicle that combines the convenience of a minivan, with a spacious cabin and seating for seven passengers, into a compact body size. Each generation of the Sienta has provided solid support for family life by remaining consistently close to Japanese families and carrying a deep understanding of changing customer values from the very first generation. This consideration in design has earned driver loyalty and passenger admiration.



The development team once again considered customer feedback and tried to uncover their real hopes for the Sienta in developing this new model. The conclusion they reached was preserving the vehicle's easy-to-manage length, latest safety and security features, fuel economy, and affordable price while further refining the user-friendly cabin space preserved from the first generation. The team has ensured a cabin space that seven adults can ride in without changing the length and width, making it a better companion that matches customer lifestyles. The second-row seats, where most passengers sit, have been re-designed to provide more spacious rear seat space for both legroom and head clearance. In addition, the new Sienta adopts a revamped powertrain that achieves both fuel economy and driving performance through TNGA, as well as the latest safety and security features in support of family drives. The consideration that has been added to the new Sienta will bring smiles to the faces of the whole family.



For the details of the new third-generation Sienta, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/37542220.html.





