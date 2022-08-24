Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Subang Parade Subang Parade Holds Merdeka Fiesta to Celebrate National Day - Batik, Tenun and Songket Fashion Show, Bazaar and Petting Zoo among events held over 27-31 Aug 2022

- Sharing sessions and cooking demonstrations among line-up of activities over the Merdeka week

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A host of family-friendly activities is being rolled out by Subang Parade, a mall owned by Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust (Hektar REIT), taking inspiration from the theme for the country's National Day, "Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama", or "Malaysian Family, Strong Together" while supporting local culture and designers.

Aptly named Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta, held over 27-28 August and on 31 August 2022, the activities include fashion shows celebrating Malaysia's rich Batik, Tenun and Songket traditions and showcasing homegrown talents as well as a bazaar featuring locally made and produced merchandise, local cuisine cooking demonstrations, hobby demonstrations and even a petting zoo to bring families, neighbours and friends together.



The launch of Subang Parade's one-of-a-kind fashion show on 27 August will feature designers such as Calvin Thoo who is known for his specialization in traditional fabrics.



Puan Aldela Puspa bin Nordin, CEO of Hektar Property Services Sdn Bhd, the property manager of Subang Parade said, "Merdeka Fiesta is put together to bring awareness among Malaysians of the rich heritage and common interests, values and history of the country, helping to build a firm foundation for the future. The Batik, Tenun and Songket fashion show as well as the display of mostly locally produced merchandise will be a good showcase of all things Malaysian."



Calvin Thoo explained, "Batik is Malaysia. The intricate art of making quality Malaysian batik fabric and tenun weaving remains a traditional process and the skills that are being passed on from generation to generation in family businesses and in associations must be preserved. Batik fabrics has been adopted over the generations from the Malays by the different ethnic groups in Malaysia's multicultural society."



There will be a special showcase of the traditional batik and songket handmade and designed by the residents of Penjara Kelantan, a proud initiative under Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Puan Temenggong Kelantan Tunku Puan Sri Dato' Hajjah Noor Hayati binti Almarhum Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj'.



Over the three days of the Subang Parade Merdeka Fiesta, there will also be a pet adoption campaign alongside a petting zoo. There will also be tutorials and demonstrations of, among others, makeup and terrarium building. For hijabistas, there are tutorials happening on 28 and 31 August.



Dato' Zamzani Abdul Wahab, popularly known as 'Chef Zam', a popular Malaysian celebrity chef, will be showcasing his culinary expertise on 31 August 2022 through several cooking demonstrations. There will also be performances by widely known artistes.



Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn. Bhd., En. Johari Shukri bin Jamil said, "We are extremely grateful and excited to be able to gather together and share happy experiences in Subang Parade, which is also the first regional mall to open in Selangor in 1988. The Merdeka Fiesta showcases our Malaysian culture and roots that we want to not just uphold but share with the rest of the world. These includes not just our culinary traditions but also our fashion and art as can be seen from the batik and songket designs presented here."



"Subang Parade has been the centre for families and workers in the surrounding neighbourhoods for more than 30 years. Since then, the mall has undergone several enhancements and refurbishments to ensure that it remains on top of market trends while catering to our target market. We want to remain a premier gathering place for families and friends in the Klang Valley and we will continue to upgrade facilities as well as introduce new retail brands and services to ensure that they get as much as possible out of their visit to the mall."



Subang Parade hopes to welcome everyone in a safe manner and would like all visitors to continue adhering to social distancing and having masks on at all times.



Subang Parade: https://www.subangparade.com.my/





