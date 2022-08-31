

The global semiconductor revenue is expected to reach $661 billion in 2022, up by 13.7% year-over-year, according to International Data Corp. (IDC). While industry demand was driven by the industrial and automotive industries in 2021, IDC expects 5G, consumer electronics, wireless technologies, datacenters, and wearables will continue drive demand this year.



The Asia Pacific region, which dominated the global semiconductors market in 2021, is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2028, mainly driven by the surge in the adoption of high-end devices and growing demand for consumer electronics, according to market analyst BlueWeave Consulting. In particular, the Internet of Things (IoT) market in Asia-Pacific region (APEJ) will continue to grow this year, accelerating by 9.1% from 6.9% in 2021, according to IDC. Despite supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions, rising demand for remote operations, better network coverage, and the deployment of commercial 5G and testbeds are driving IoT adoption in the region, which in turn is expected to boost IoT spending to $436 billion in 2026, IDC notes. And it is the ecosystem of semiconductor device makers, equipment manufacturers, and raw materials suppliers, with the support of the academe and government institutions, that are enabling these technology developments. To put the spotlight on the key players and the latest technologies and trends in the electronics and semiconductor industry, AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, will hold the inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022 on October 18–20, 2022. The three-day event will feature a virtual conference and exhibition, highlighting the latest technology trends, innovations and developments, and strategies to help the electronics and semiconductor industry stakeholders navigate the challenges, take advantage of, and build new opportunities in the current global manufacturing landscape. With the theme "Gearing Up for Growth: Electronics and Semiconductor Technologies Driving Industry Developments in Asia," EAC 2022 will put the spotlight on industries and applications including IoT, wireless technologies, automotive electronics, and the supply chain. Confirmed companies presenting at the virtual conference include Arm, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), Chip 1 Exchange, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX); Nordic Semiconductor (NOD.OL), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), MosChip Technologies (BOM: 532407), Mouser Electronics, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB), SMITH, STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) (NYSE: STM), and Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN). For more information and to register, visit Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022. About AspenCore AspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today's engineers. We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology. Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more. For more information, visit https://aspencore.com. Contact Person:

Celia Shih

Marketing Manager

Taiwan/ASEAN Marketing and Circulation Department

T: +886 227591366 Ext. 103/222

E: celia.shih@aspencore.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: AspenCore

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Trade Shows, Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise, Automotive, Wireless, Apps, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

