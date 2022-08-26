Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 26, 2022
Friday, 26 August 2022, 12:24 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces the Closing of AIGF II Small and Mid-cap Growth Fund in ASEAN

TOKYO, Aug 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce the final closing of AIGF II LP (AIGF II) with total capital commitments of 17.3 billion yen from institutional investors both in and outside Japan. AIGF II is the second fund established by MC's wholly owned subsidiary AIGF Advisors Pte. Ltd. (AIGF), a private-equity (PE) firm based in Singapore that manages investment funds in the ASEAN region.

Launched in 2014 to accelerate growth at small and mid-cap enterprises in ASEAN and boost their industrial competitiveness, AIGF invests in the businesses and extends them management support. Through its first fund, AIGF I, the firm invested in Jaya Grocer (a company that runs premium supermarket chain in Malaysia), RDCL (the operator of Thailand's Kentucky Fried Chicken stores), and KMC (the largest flexible workspace provider in the Philippines). AIGF has steadily built up a strong track record in creating new value and growth at its portfolio companies, as evidenced by its success with Jaya Grocer, which was sold back to the original owner in 2021 after enjoying a significant expansion in its network of stores.

Leveraging know-how gained through its first fund, AIGF has already begun investing through AIGF II in a variety of sectors. So far, the AIGF II portfolio includes BHS Kinetic, an integrated specialized logistics and installation services provider in Singapore, and Meatworld International, a leading meat retailer and distributor in the Philippines.

Although the ASEAN region is expected to enjoy stable economic and population growth in the coming years, when compared to Japan its market for direct investments is limited and underdeveloped. PE funds like those managed by AIGF are gaining a greater presence as providers of growth capital to promising businesses.

MC has been developing PE businesses both in Japan and around the world that distinguish themselves by taking advantage of the MC Group's collective capabilities. As MC's core PE platform in ASEAN, AIGF shall continue to do its part in strengthening both the region's industry and business community by investing in the growth of promising enterprises and leveraging MC's broad network and industry expertise.


