

BALI, Indonesia, Aug 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) announced the winners of the World Athletics' 'Elite' road race, the Maybank Marathon 2022, as the contest concluded its 10th anniversary run in Bali today (8/28). With close to 10,000 runners from 50 countries, Maybank Marathon 2022 crowned Hassan Toriss, BIB 004 from Morocco, as champion of the Marathon Open Male category, with a recorded finish time of 2:15:38, and Immaculate Chemutai with BIB 025 from Uganda as champion of the Marathon Open Female category, with a recorded finish time 2:42:32. Each received a cash prize of Rp200,000,000, symbolically handed over by Maybank Marathon Project Director Widya Permana. In the Marathon National category, Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon was named champion for the Marathon National Male category with a recorded finish time of 2:34:49, while Odekta Elvina Naibaho came as the champion for the Marathon National Female category with a finish time of 2:55:45. Both received Rp 125,000,000 prize money. Widya, the Maybank Indonesia Director of Operations and Project Director of the Marathon said, "At the successful conclusion of the Maybank Marathon 2022, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has supported the Marathon since preparations began in March 2022. We congratulate the Maybank Marathon 2022 winners whose achievements have demonstrated strong determination to reach their best, in every category." "Maybank Indonesia is honoured and proud to have organised Indonesia's first and only World Athletics 'Elite' road race Maybank Marathon, for all national and international marathon aficionados and athletes. The 'Elite' label has placed both Maybank Marathon and Indonesia prominently in the world of athletics, specifically marathon sports," concluded Widya. Winners of the Maybank Marathon 2022 -- the Marathon Open & National Category, Half Marathon (21K) Open & National Category and 10K Open & National Categories -- are announced in the official release, available on: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/Multimedia/Maybank_Marathon_2022.pdf. Maybank held a press conference on Saturday, 27 August at Taman Bhagawan, Bali, to preview the 2022 Marathon. The conference was hosted by Widya Permana, the Project Director and Deniawan Rachmatialevi, the Project Manager of Maybank Marathon 2022. The flag-off, which marks the start of Maybank Marathon, was done in stages starting with the Marathon (42.195 km) category at 04.30 Indonesia Central Time Zone (WITA), followed by the Half Marathon (21.0975 km) at 05.15 WITA, the 10K at 06.00 WITA, and the wheelchair category at 06.10 WITA. For the 10th anniversary of the Marathon, this year's event posted a total prize of Rp2.7 billion for 118 winners, including record-breakers. Maybank Indonesia witnessed strong runner enthusiasm to join Maybank Marathon 2022 as total participants were on par with events before the pandemic. The support of the central and regional Governments during this recovery period made it possible for marathon enthusiasts to participate in this year's Marathon, said Project Director Widya. As part of the World Athletics' 'Elite' label road race and its 10th anniversary, Maybank Marathon 2022 enjoyed the participation of 10 elite marathon runners, 5 elite male marathon runners and 5 elite female marathon runners. This year's Marathon also included Indonesia's 9 personal-best time national marathon athletes in the race, consisting of 5 male marathon national runners and 4 female marathon national runners. Safety and Security

From a safety and security perspective on the 42.195 km road race, the Organising Committee mobilised 850 Police personnel from Bali Police Department and 450 pecalang (neighbourhood / citizen security) from surrounding villages in Gianyar Regency. The Bali Police Department implemented traffic management along the course, mainly on Bypass I.B. Mantra, through the rural streets from Ketewel village, Guwang village, and the road to Medahan village. In addition, from perspective of safety and well-being for the runners, the Organising Committee deployed around 850 marshals, an approximate 180 paramedics team, and 26 ambulances, consisting of 11 ambulance cars, 15 ambulance motorbikes and one ambulance car with emergency installation standards along the course, as well as 40 pacers, trained in First Aid Emergency Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedures to handle any emergency conditions. From Friday (8/26) to Saturday (8/27), Maybank held the Race Pack Collection (RPC) for participants to collect race packs prior to the race. For runners' safety, Maybank applies a 'You Register, You Run' policy which sets mandatory rules for all participants to collect race packs according to registered name and prohibits proxy to collect the pack. The run slots are non-transferrable, and runners can only join the race based on the selected category upon registration. This year's Maybank Marathon RPC activity is packaged as a festival of entertainment, featuring well-known Indonesian entertainers, sponsor exhibitions, and a special exhibition for Maybank Indonesia's Sustainability program. Maybank Indonesia further organized activities for customers to experience banking products through the Maybank Interactive Lounge, Maybank Premier & VIP Lounge and Maybank Information Station, as well as a payment system using QRIS, accessible via Maybank Indonesia's digital banking M2U application, to purchase various sponsors' products such as food and beverages, etc. Considering the safety of runners, Maybank Marathon applies rules in line with Government Regulation regarding Outdoor Events, outlining the requirement for all runners to have at least a third vaccine (booster) and a mandatory Peduli Lindungi scan prior to entering the Race Pack Collection venue and Race Village. Participants are also mandated to follow health protocols, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and keeping social distance during the event. Marathon Supporters

Maybank Marathon 2022 received various stakeholders' support, including the Provincial Government of Bali, the Police Department of Bali, the Regency Government of Gianyar, Palang Merah Indonesia (Indonesian red cross), and the Indonesian Athletics Association (PASI). Maybank Marathon 2022 is also supported by sponsors who played a key role in ensuring the event's success. Maybank Indonesia management and the Maybank Marathon Organising Committee convey appreciation to the following sponsors: Aqua, New Balance, Etiqa Indonesia, Pocari Sweat, Taman Bhagawan, Bali Safari & Marine Park, BMW, Berita Satu, RS Kasih Ibu, RS Kenak Medika, Biznet, Rintis ATM Prima, Traveloka, Rubiyat, Cardea, Gambino, Indofood Ice Cream, Optik Tunggal, Fit Bar, Garmin, Strive Gel, Salon Pas, Bali Hai, Waterbom, Shokz, Re.juve, Pelita Air, Swan Paradise by Pramana, Rhadana, Swiss-Belhotel Tuban, Plataran, Parasol, Royal Tulip Jimbaran, Artotel Sanur, and Tribe Hotel. Maybank Indonesia management and the Organizing Committee also convey appreciation to the following media partners: Metro TV, Berita Satu Media Holdings, Tribun Group, Jawa Pos Group, LKBN Antara, Tempo Media Group and Gatra Media Group, as well as supporting coverage from local and other renowned media during the 2022 Marathon event with articles, videos, and photos of the event and activities. For the latest updates on the 2022 Maybank Marathon in Bali, go to the following:

Maybank Marathon is an international level marathon organized by PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk (Maybank Indonesia} since 2012 which offers a full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), and 10K (10 km). Various recognition has been achieved by Maybank Marathon, among which: included as one of the eleven "Remarkable races in the world that one must participate before you die" by The Active, one of "The 52 Best Races on Earth 2016" by Runnersworld, Best Marathon 2016, Best Half Marathon 2015, and the Most Popular Sport Event 2018 by the Venue magazine. In 2020, the Maybank Marathon received the "Elite Label" certification from World Athletics, the former IAAF, the international organization that regulates and oversees the implementation of marathon races around the world. Maybank Marathon is also part of the 175 Marathon qualification series World Championship Abbott World Marathon Major ("Abbott WMM"), Wanda Age Group World Rankings and became one of the qualifying Race Boston Marathon. Maybank Marathon 2019 became Indonesia's National Sports Agenda ("PON") qualification in Papua in 2021. About Maybank Indonesia

PT Bank Maybank Indonesia is one of the leading banks in Indonesia and is a part of the regional and international network of the Maybank Group. Maybank Indonesia provides a comprehensive range of products and services for individual and corporate customers through Community Financial Services and Global Banking and automotive financing through subsidiaries, WOM Finance for two-wheeled vehicles and Maybank Finance for four-wheeled vehicles. Maybank Indonesia also continues to develop Digital Banking services and capacity through M2U (App and Web), M2E for corporate customer and other various channels. As of June 2022, Maybank Indonesia has 354 branches, including Shariah branches spread across Indonesia, including one overseas branch in Mumbai, India, 22 Mobile Cash Cars and 986 ATMs connected with over 20,000 ATMs incorporated in ATM PRIMA, ATM BERSAMA, ALTO, CIRRUS, and connected to 3,500 Maybank ATMs in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. Maybank Indonesia manages customer deposits amounting to Rp111.66 trillion and has total assets valued at Rp167.33 trillion. Visit www.maybank.co.id. More information, please contact:

