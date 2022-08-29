Monday, 29 August 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Aug 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Legion of Racers, with support from the Singapore Tourism Board, will be organising the HyperDrive Cities (HDC) 2022 Festival from 23 to 25 September. To be held at Orchard Road, this will be Asia's first hybrid online to offline festival that combines live sim racing, entertainment, lifestyle and technology within an urban carnival setting.



The HDC will take place during this year's Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) from 23 September to 2 October. GPSS is a collection of innovative race-themed lifestyle experiences that complements the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 excitement beyond the track.



For three days, the HDC will be held at *SCAPE in Orchard Road and will include feature a regional sim racing championship that follows the inaugural E-Cities Championship held in November 2021, along with an electric go-karting experience and a community sim racing challenge with prizes for the fastest sim racers from the public.



The HDC Championships 2022 boasts a prize pool of SGD10,000 with the top winner guaranteed at least SGD3500.



In addition, the festival at Orchard Road will also feature the HDC Gameplay Stations, a motorsports-themed gameplay powered by Augmented Reality where participants complete the various Gamemaster challenges to earn NFTs and rare prizes.



To cap off the event, an entertainment element will be added to the post-sim race event with Singaporean artistes RRILEY and Haneri, who will both perform a set of three songs each. In addition, DJ NashD, who is the official DJ for local artistes Shigga Shay and hip hop collective Grizzle Grind Crew, will raise the decibels on 23 September from 8pm to 10pm.



"This is a unique event comprising multiple elements for the community," said Lim Keong Wee, co-founder of the Legion of Racers.



"We wanted to create a motorsport festival for everyone, ranging from electric karting for young families to youths and millennials who could watch an entertainment segment at the end of the day that features some of Singapore's hottest music talents."



Added RRILEY, who made her debut in 2012 as a founding member of the Sam Willows, "It is just so nice to be performing again and I am so excited to bring my music to a new audience."



The event is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, which oversees the Orchard Road precinct.



Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "We welcome the inaugural HyperDrive Cities Festival to Singapore's famous shopping street. With its diverse mix of virtual and in-person experiences, the festival will add buzz to Orchard Road and strengthen its position as a lifestyle destination beyond retail. We invite visitors of all ages to join the festival and reimagine Orchard Road's offerings."



Among the partners confirmed for the festival include McLaren, TYCA, Next Level Racing, Logitech G, Monster Energy, and Tarmac Works. A McLaren 720S sportscar will also be on display at the venue during the course of the programme.



The simulated track which the sim racers will be racing on is the Orchard Road Street Circuit, which was produced by the Legion of Racers team. For 2022, the track has been extended to include the Somerset and Dhoby Ghaut sub-precincts.



The HDC 2022 Festival is set to bring more than 5,000 members of the public to *SCAPE while thousands more will follow the HyperDrive Cities Championships live on Youtube.



About HyperDrive Cities Festival 2022



HyperDrive Cities is the first of its kind to bring sim racing into familiar streets, turning cities into race circuits and unlocking the once-in-a-lifetime experience of racing virtually down urban spaces. The HDC Festival will also feature entertainment acts and RaceHub which allows members of the public to experience driving an electric kart. To find out more please visit www.hyperdrivecities.com



About Legion of Racers



The Legion of Racers is Singapore's first sim racing entertainment and lifestyle brand which combines the best in motorsports and the gaming world. With a studio in Kallang, the Legion of Racers taps into the world of sim racing and brings together online gamers who play in games such as Assetto Corsa, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Gran Turismo 7, Formula 1, and RFactor2. Follow Legion of Racers on their Facebook @LegionofRacers and on their website at www.legionofracers.com for updates and information about sim racing activities.



About the Singapore Tourism Board



The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.



More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/STBsingapore or https://www.linkedin.com/company/singapore-tourism-board/mycompany/





