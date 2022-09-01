Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 23:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: InvesTech Holdings Limited InvesTech Holdings Announces 2022 Interim Results Forms Strategic Alliances with Technology Giants and Optimises R&D Capabilities

Striving to Enhance Core Competence and Strengthen Market Position

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - InvesTech Holdings Limited ("InvesTech Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1087.HK), a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider in China, announces its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Period"). During the Period, the Group formed strategic alliance with technology giants to jointly offer enterprise digital transformation solutions. These initiatives set to drive sustainable business growth and enhance the Group' core competence.



During the Period, intensifying economic uncertainty dampened the business environment in the IT industry in general, meanwhile the delays in project schedules affected by the lockdown of cities in China attributed to a reduction of the Group's revenue to approximately RMB197.1 million (1H 2021: approximately RMB230.4 million). Despite this, thanks to the Group's effective cost control measures and an increase in the proportion of sales of smart office software solutions and related services with relatively higher gross profit margins, the gross profit increased by approximately 32.4% year-on-year to approximately RMB27.0 million (1H 2021: approximately RMB20.4 million). The gross profit margin for the Period was approximately 13.7%, representing a year-on-year leap of approximately 4.9 percentage points (1H 2021: approximately 8.8%). Mainly attributable to the increase in income tax expenses, a loss for the period of approximately RMB14.1 million was recorded (1H 2021: loss for the period of approximately RMB12.2 million).



Business Review

IT Infrastructure System Integration Business

Leveraging its solid foundations in the industry and strong customer relationships, the Group continued to expedite the development of its traditional IT infrastructure system integration business during the Period. By deepening its business collaboration with technology giants, the Group continued to leverage its core competitiveness and provided advanced and customised IT infrastructure solutions to clients in segments including finance, manufacturing and retail.



Smart Office Software Solutions Business

While the Group's self-developed applications (apps) - namely MetaVisitor, MetaWorkspace and MetaMeeting - were launched on several platforms during the Period, the Group also redoubled its efforts to upgrade Virsical, its flagship smart office software solutions product. The Group strived to expand the customer base for its professional smart office solutions and property technology solutions, which provide professional tools such as intelligent building control systems and smart visitor management systems to clients in diversified sectors.



Stepping up Efforts to Expand its Business in Hong Kong

After the Group winning a government contract for the provision of a smart library system for the Hong Kong government's Leisure and Cultural Services Department last year, it began to carry out preliminary work including the design of core library systems. The work performed during the first half of 2022 translated into the recognition of approximately RMB12.4 million of revenue during the Period. The Group expects that the project will provide a large and stable income stream as it is completed. In addition, the Group also strived to secure more contracts related to government and public sectors in Hong Kong during the Period, with a focus on smart city and smart IT-related projects, aspiring to enhance its revenue.



Outlook

Looking ahead, the Group will maintain the stable development of its IT infrastructure system integration business, with a focus on facilitating the development of its smart office software business, which will serve as its revenue growth engine. To acquire new clients and offer cutting-edge solutions, the Group will continue to form strategic alliances with technology giants. In addition to expanding its customer base in the PRC, the Group will also continue its strategic tendering for both public and private projects in Hong Kong, striving to increase its market share. With the aim of expanding its business in overseas markets, the Group intends to explore its business opportunities in Southeast Asia and countries along the route of Belt and Road Initiative to accelerate its business development and capture market opportunities.



In recent years, technology giants have made immense investments to expedite the development of enterprise metaverse, leading to breakthroughs in this new technology. Enterprise metaverse solutions have become one of the latest trends in the IT industry, considering that many employees have switched to working from home due to recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks. Leveraging InvesTech's advanced digital-twin technology and solid experience in hybrid smart office solutions, the Group aims to modify and enhance its software products through built-in compatibility with the latest technology. The Group will also join hands with technology giants to offer highly realistic, virtual smart office solutions to customers, with the ultimate goal of facilitating the development of enterprise metaverse.



Mr. Ringo CHAN, Chairman of InvesTech Holdings, said: "Taking the rising global demand of IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solutions into consideration, we are optimistic about our prospects. To capture market opportunities and enhance our leading position in integrated smart IT solutions industry, it is essential to strengthen our core competence to maintain a sustainable development. Therefore, we have continuously been increasing our investment and expand the professional team at our research and development ("R&D") centre in the PRC city of Xi'an in order to optimise our R&D capabilities. Looking ahead, we will explore every opportunity to inject new impetus to our business development and maximize our income, in hopes of bringing greater returns to shareholders and investors."



About InvesTech Holdings Limited

InvesTech Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1087.HK) was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010. As a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in IT industry, the Group is principally engaged in IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solutions businesses. The Group has strong presence in China, with more than 10 offices nationwide with a research and development centre in Xi'an.



Website: http://www.investech-holdings.com/







