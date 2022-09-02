Friday, 2 September 2022, 09:32 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Sept 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will host its global flagship online event, Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022 on October 4, 2022 (Japan, Europe, and the Americas) and October 12, 2022 (Asia and Oceania), highlighting its vision, technology, and case studies for promoting Sustainability Transformation through digital innovation to various stakeholders, including society, customers, partners, and next-generation leaders.



This year, under the theme of "Driving Sustainability Transformation through Digital Innovation", the event will feature global programs including keynote speeches by Fujitsu Group CEO and CDXO Takahito Tokita and CTO Vivek Mahajan, panel sessions by special guest speakers, as well as regional programs hosted by company leaders that reveal how Fujitsu delivers solutions to pressing societal issues for a sustainable future.



The world faces mounting uncertainty and rapid change as humanity confronts the existential threat posed by environmental problems like climate change, as well as societal issues including poverty, human rights, aging populations, as well as global pandemics. Business and social leaders around the world must change their mindset, and embrace a new business paradigm based on environmental and social sustainability.



Fujitsu believes that the most important business issues of the next 10 years will center on how to transform businesses to better benefit the economy, society, and the environment through the power of digital innovation "Sustainability Transformation will play a vital role. Furthermore, guided by our purpose "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation," we are advancing our management and business operations through Fujitsu Uvance, a portfolio of global solutions that addresses customers" business challenges and contributes to the solution of societal issues.



Participants in the third annual ActivateNow global digital flagship event will enjoy access to exclusive keynote speeches and panel discussion sessions by customers. This year's program will feature sessions by special guest speakers offering their insights into achieving Sustainability Transformation, including Nico Rosberg, a former F1 World Champion who is now actively working toward the realization of a sustainable society as an entrepreneur and investor, and for the Japan program, Miku Hirano, CEO of Cinnamon AI, who was selected for the 2022 class of World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders.



Event Overview



1. Period :

- October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) - Japan, Europe, Americas

- October 12, 2022 (Wednesday) - Asia, Oceania



Offered on demand *Archive period may vary by region.

For details, refer to the following microsite. Regional programs are described on each region's event site.



2. Event Contents and Scheduling :



1. Global Program



Opening Keynote (approximately 60 minutes)



Takahito Tokita, CEO and CDXO of Fujitsu Limited will open the event, setting out Fujitsu's direction and explaining how Fujitsu is working with customers and partners to deliver Sustainability Transformation to build a better world.



To tell this story, the CEO is joined by guests from inside and outside of Fujitsu:



Vivek Mahajan, CTO of Fujitsu Limited, supported by some of Fujitsu's technology leaders from around the world, will set out Fujitsu's technology vision and innovations in AI, quantum computing and networking. It will reveal how Fujitsu delivers social and business transformation through digital innovation.



Next, viewers will hear from Akimoto Uchikawa of TEIJIN LIMITED in conversation with Hidenori Furuta, COO and CDPO of Fujitsu Limited. They will share how both companies are driving Sustainability Transformation to bring about the society of the future. We will also hear from Dr. Andreas Nauerz, Managing Director, Co-CEO and CTO of Bosch.IO GmbH and Terry Paule, Co-Founder & CEO of Botanical Water Technologies Ltd., talking about how partnering with Fujitsu is helping them to change people's lives.



Finally, we will hear from the CEO's special guests, Nico Rosberg and Miku Hirano.



Fujitsu Uvance Session (approximately 15 minutes)



Opening remarks from Megumi Shimazu, SEVP of Fujitsu Limited, followed by examples of customer efforts to solve societal issues through the new value created by Fujitsu Uvance by linking people, technology and ideas.



2. Regional Programs



Japan

A wide variety of guests in a group discussion on efforts to accelerate corporate reform and solve social issues in Japan, and a presentation of the Fujitsu Group's technology and consulting expertise to support those efforts.



Europe, Americas, Asia, Oceania



Introduction of the environment surrounding business and society in the future, initiatives for reform, and advanced technologies and services from regional leadership and other local stakeholders.



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.



Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" -- is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.





