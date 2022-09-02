Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Younger Colorectal Cancer Population Highlights the Importance of Early Screening, Highly Sensitive Test Product Prenetics has Launched the Market

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Colorectal cancer (CRC) has become one of the main cancers threatening the health of human beings. In the United States and China, CRC has ranked among the top three cancers that leads to death.

CRC screening has been proven to be one of the most effective tools for preventing colorectal cancer. Research indicated that since screening was first recommended in 1980 in the United States, the incidence rate of CRC has dropped by 40%. Meanwhile, it's also important to follow the updated evidence, ensuring that the screening is suitable for the people who benefit most.

The onset of Disease Tends to be Younger
Latest research has indicated that 94% of newly CRC cases occur in adults over 45 years old. Among which, the number of newly onset and death cases occurring in individuals under the age of 50 has increased a lot. CRC diagnosis among younger adults is growing.

Therefore, National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) has updated its guidance in 2021, suggesting that people at average risk shall conduct screening from the age of 45.

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) also pointed out that all asymptomatic adults aged 45 years old or above are exposed to CRC risks. Even without high-risk factors, they're recommended to take CRC screening.

Although the incidence rate of CRC is as high as thyroid cancer and breast cancer, chance of treating CRC is better at an early age. It is very important to early find and treat the disease to ensure a higher survival rate. Research by the world-leading diagnosis and genetic health testing company Prenetics (PRE.O) showed that the 5-year survival rate of stage I and II CRC is up to 90% and stage III is 72.8%. It falls to 15.1% for stage IV CRC.

Despite the significantly higher survival rate in the early treatment of CRC, unfortunately nearly half of the CRC cases are detected in the advanced stage, leading to extremely difficult treatment. Lacking a convenient and highly effective detection method is the vital cause of this phenomenon.

Significant Reform of CRC Detection
CRC screening has always relied on invasive detection methods including colonoscopy. Since such detection may cause pain or discomfort, some patients refuse the screening.

With the rising popularity of genetic detection science, CRC screening has welcomed a significant reform. Currently, a non-invasive and at-home screening test product - ColoClear has been introduced by Prenetics and New Horizon Health to the Southeast Asia market, which can detect pre-cancerous lesions and early, middle, and advanced stage CRC in an effective way.

Combining advanced stool DNA technology with a fecal immunochemical test (FIT), ColoClear is easier, cheaper, and simpler and has high sensitivity, up to 96%, which is comparable to the traditional colonoscopy.

On top of ColoClear, CircleDNA, a home health diagnosis product of Prenetics that give over 500 test reports in 20 categories, which plays an important role in the early detection of cancer and other potential disease risks.



Younger Colorectal Cancer Population Highlights the Importance of Early Screening, Highly Sensitive Test Product Prenetics has Launched the Market  
