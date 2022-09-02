Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 2, 2022
Friday, 2 September 2022, 13:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Finalizes Terms of First Transition Bond Issuance
- Move Will Help Achieve Company's "Net Zero" by 2040, Toward Realizing a Carbon Neutral World -

- MHI's first transition bond was selected as a model example for the 2021 Climate Transition Finance Model Projects of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
- Based on the selected model, the issuance via public offering in the domestic market will fund projects related to the achievement of carbon neutrality
- MHI, as a leading company in the decarbonization field with an extensive track record and ongoing development of advanced technologies, is accelerating the promotion of projects that contribute to carbon neutrality of Japan and the world

TOKYO, Sept 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has finalized the issuance terms of the transition bond being issued today via public offering in the domestic market, as announced in the Company's press release of August 5, 2022.

The issuance is based on MHI's selection as a model example for the "2021 Climate Transition Finance Model Projects"* being supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), as announced in the Company's press release of March 18, 2022. One of the unique features of this model example is that MHI not only plans to achieve emission reductions from its own economic activities, but will also attempt to enable the realization of transition strategies of other parties through its products and services.

Through issuance of its first transition bond, MHI looks to diversify its fund procurement methods and achieve its target of carbon neutrality by 2040.

*Projects supported by METI which provide information on and reduce the assessment costs of examples that are deemed to have model qualities for promoting the spread of transition finance. Examples that conform to the "Basic Guidelines on Climate Transition Finance," formulated by the Ministry of the Environment (MOE) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA), and have model qualities are selected as model examples. For further information: bit.ly/3RgPNh5

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sept 1, 2022 12:38 HKT/SGT
MHI and Mitsubishi Logisnext to Commence Provision of Automated Picking Solutions for Warehouses Based on "∑SynX"
Sept 1, 2022 11:59 HKT/SGT
Keppel to develop Singapore's first hydrogen-ready power plant, with construction undertaken by Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering consortium
Aug 22, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Jurong Port, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific and JERA Asia Come Together to Explore Establishing an Ammonia Direct Combustion Power Plant
Aug 18, 2022 19:19 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Receives "Best Rated Brand" in Split System Air Conditioner Category from Australia's Product Review Site
Aug 8, 2022 13:46 HKT/SGT
Establishment of Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Cooperation Program at the University of Tokyo
Aug 8, 2022 13:08 HKT/SGT
Waste-to-Energy Company in Singapore Made a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
Aug 5, 2022 16:17 HKT/SGT
MHI to Issue its First Transition Bond
Aug 5, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Achieves 22% YoY Increase in Order Intake and 52% YoY Increase in Net Profit in a Challenging First Quarter
Aug 4, 2022 15:44 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Thailand's Muangthong United Football Club
July 29, 2022 17:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from HK Electric for Re-provision of Gas Turbine Equipment at the Lamma Power Station
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       