Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 2, 2022
Friday, 2 September 2022, 19:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
Jefferies maintains Buy rating on Yeahka(09923.HK)

HONG KONG, Sept 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Yeahka, the leading payment-based technology platform in China announced its 2022 interim results in late August. During the period, total revenue climbed 17.1% to RMB1,641.8 million, gross profit rose 52.1% to RMB529.3 million, and gross margin increased from 24.8% to 32.2%.

"Yeahka's 1H revenue and adjusted EBITDA beat our estimates. Management highlighted multi-channels strategies to embrace in-store e-commerce opportunities and reaffirmed full-year GMV guidance. We expect it to maintain fast growth trend in 2023 due to the huge addressable market ahead. We revise our payment volume assumptions in 2H due to the recent resurgence of the pandemic and estimate take-rate to be better than expected for the full year." Jefferies says in its newly released research report.

Jefferies emphasizes that Yeahka is one of the 16 payment service providers with a national bank card acquiring license and mobile phone payment license from the PBOC, which currently has 7.3m active payment service merchants. The payment business provides traffic, merchants and data insights to Yeahka, in particular payment and online marketing services. Backed by its merchants and consumer networks in payment, Yeahka adds value to merchants through SaaS products in digitization, online marketing through DSP platform and fintech services.

According to the report, Jefferies maintains its Buy rating with PT of HKD21 on Yeahka based on PEG. It applies a 10% discount to PEG due to uncertainties of macro headwinds and pandemic outbreak, factoring in the recent business developments with a focus on GPV and customer growth, while the support to merchants and investments in new initiatives are important for the long term.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Cards & Payments, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Jefferies maintains Buy rating on Yeahka(09923.HK)  
Sept 2, 2022 19:30 HKT/SGT
EC Healthcare Chairman Mr. Eddy Tang Increases Shareholding, Demonstrating Full Confidence in the Group's Future Development  
Sept 2, 2022 17:31 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital: The Logic of Technology Investment Has Changed  
Sept 2, 2022 17:05 HKT/SGT
Leading VC Firm, Black3Lab Capital Announces Investment in Ripe Web 3.0 Sectors  
Sept 2, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
The Growhub Innovations Company Announces Joint Project with Koufuku Group to Explore Asean Market Penetration  
Sept 2, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing going for gold in Greece  
Friday, September 2, 2022 4:30:00 PM
WIKA Books Sales of Rp7.18 Trillion in Q2-2022  
Sept 2, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Younger Colorectal Cancer Population Highlights the Importance of Early Screening, Highly Sensitive Test Product Prenetics has Launched the Market  
Sept 2, 2022 14:33 HKT/SGT
APAC Attracts 50% of Global Clinical Trials According to New GlobalData Report  
Sept 2, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
BoB Financial and Snapdeal Launch Co-Branded JCB RuPay Contactless Credit Card  
Sept 2, 2022 13:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
World Cloud Show
14   September
Mumbai, India
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       