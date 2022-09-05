Monday, 5 September 2022, 15:43 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: DECOMAN DECOMAN from Hong Kong Utilizes Technologies to Go Global, Two More Markets in the APAC Region this year

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Sept 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - HK DECOMAN Technology Limited ("DECOMAN") is now expanding its footprint in Korea to capture the opportunities of growing demand for its services. With the Taiwan expansion begun in January, this is the second APAC market DECOMAN entered in 2022.

Coworking space at the KSGC campus

Coworking office shared between talented entrepreneurs and promising startups selected by KSGC

Pen Ventures and DECOMAN in Korea



Recognized by Korean Government's Accelerator Program

Out of 2,653 companies applying from 122 countries, DECOMAN is among the top 54 startups this year selected by K-Startup Grand Challenge ("KSGC"), a global startup accelerator program organized and financed by the Korean government, to enhance the local entrepreneurship ecosystem. As a KSGC participant, DECOMAN team has been utilizing the facilities and coworking spaces at the KSGC campus in Pangyo Techno Valley - a technology hub near Seoul, to build its K-network and foundation.



Support from International VC Firm

In addition to the guidance and opportunities that DECOMAN can gain from KSGC, California venture capital firm Pen Ventures also sails along the journey (read coverage here https://www.fnnews.com/news/202208160811387147 ) with DECOMAN by being its mentor and sharing its extensive network. In the coming months, DECOMAN will make solid progress in respect of its planned road map.



Proven Success in Taiwan Expansion

Earlier this year, DECOMAN has already entered Taiwan and debuted on the stage of SparkLabs Taipei DemoDay 6 (read coverage here https://meet-global.bnext.com.tw/articles/view/47581 ), kicking off its operation there and bringing innovation to the renovation market.



Expand despite the Pandemic

In 2021, DECOMAN received investments from international startup accelerator SparkLabs Taipei, and was invited to participate in SparkLabs Taipei DemoDay 6 in January 2022. DECOMAN has since been in discussion with several local investors to prepare for the next stages. As of now, the renovation-design matching service and "Deco Academy" courses have already been introduced to the locals. Notwithstanding the impacts of the pandemic, DECOMAN has made a strong foundation in Taiwan by recruiting Taiwanese staff to enable rapid executions adaptable to local lifestyles as well as concrete social media presence for content sharing.



About DECOMAN

DECOMAN is a fast-growing one-stop O2O renovation platform, aiming to disrupt the traditional renovation industry by bringing standardization, transparency, convenience and automation to the industry. DECOMAN does it all. With DECOMAN, homeowners no longer need to rely on risky and primitive ways to ascertain a company's credibility and quality of service, nor do they need to worry about mastering a wide range of knowledge for a one-time project. DECOMAN has been backed by large players in the property industry and is currently valued at US$27M. (Visit our websites to know more - Hong Kong https://hkdecoman.com/; Singapore https://www.sgdecoman.com/; Taiwan https://twdecoman.com/; Macau https://modecoman.com/; Korea https://krdecoman.com/ko/)



