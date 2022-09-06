Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 18:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum

Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, Sept 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Patrick Lu, PhD, founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President, and CEO of Sirnaomics, will present at the 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum that will be held on September 8, 2022.

Following the presentation, there will be scheduled investor meetings at the conference. If any investors are interested in having meetings on an individual basis, please contact Sirnaomics' Investor Relations by email: IR@sirnaomics.com.

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Nigel Yip
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:
Mark Corbae
Tel: +1 203 682 8288
Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Yeahka (09923.HK) share price rises 4.45%, Major brokers grant "Buy" rating  
Sept 6, 2022 19:46 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Competition promotes innovation  
Sept 6, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics to Present at 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum  
Sept 6, 2022 18:51 HKT/SGT
Oculis announces publication and presentation of Phase 2 data showing topical OCS-01 improves macular thickness and visual acuity in patients with diabetic macular edema  
Sept 6, 2022 18:22 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Agency and Alibaba Signed a Memorandum of Understanding   
Sept 6, 2022 16:25 HKT/SGT
Value Research Center (VRC) publishes August White Paper: The VRC Value Model & EFRAG  
Sept 6, 2022 14:20 HKT/SGT
Blackbixon Cafe Officially Debuts in Downtown KL  
Sept 6, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Announces North American CRO Acquisition to Expand Later Phase Services for Biotechs  
Sept 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
CMS Releases Its 2022 Interim Report, Achieves Sustained Growth with Its Platform Strategy  
Sept 6, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Data From its Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ESMO Congress 2022  
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 9:42:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
3rd Asia Digital Talent International Summit 2022
5  -  6   September
Singapore
Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022
6  -  7   September
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
World Cloud Show
14   September
Mumbai, India
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       