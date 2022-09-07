Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 08:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Receives 40 High-Speed Elevators Order from Unity Group for "The Amaryllis" in Delhi, India

NEW DELHI, Sept 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced that Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. which operates sales, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators in India, have received an order for 40 units of high-speed elevators from Unity Group for the first time for their super-luxurious residential complex "The Amaryllis" phase 2 in Delhi, India.

External View of The Amaryllis

These 40 units are high-speed elevators with a rated speed of 180 m/min or 150 m/min and have an earthquake emergency operation system that detects an earthquake and stops the elevator quickly on the closest floor so that passengers can get out without being stuck in it. These features provide users with safety, security, and comfort.



Outline of The Amaryllis

The Amaryllis is a 160,000 square-meter residential project that has 5 phases. Phase 2 consists of 10 high-rise residential towers to be completed in 2023. The 10 towers will be 143 meters tall with 35 floors.



The 20th floors of towers are connected and have a kilometer long skywalk with a jogging track. It also has facilities such as splash pool, coffee shop, library, yoga zone, skating rink, gym, and so on. The Amaryllis is set to be the most iconic high-rise residential development in Delhi and is very adjacent to commercial places and sightseeing places such as Connaught Place and Red Fort.



Outline of Unity Group

Unity Group is a real estate company headquartered in New Delhi and has been building skyscrapers successfully since 1996 and shaping Delhi's skyline. They have flourished in more than 100 real estate developments such as commercial and retail facilities, hospitals, and residences across Delhi.



India's Market for Elevators and Escalators, and Hitachi's Business in India

India's new installation market for elevators and escalators exceeds 55,000 units per year, making it the world's second-largest market. Although the demand once decreased due to COVID-19, it has recovered with strong growth potential.



Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India in January 2008 and began full-scale operations in the elevator and escalator market. Since then, it has secured many orders and has been engaged in installing and maintaining its products, including high-speed elevators for luxury residences, hotels, and offices. Hitachi Lift India currently operates in all major cities in India, such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.





