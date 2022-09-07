Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 16:09 HKT/SGT
Source: NTT DOCOMO
NTT Group and its Partners to Participate in Future Society Showcase Projects for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

TOKYO, Sept 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT Cooperation has decided to participate in future society showcase projects at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Osaka-Kansai Expo) by providing the Osaka-Kansai Virtual Venue and the Personal Agent for Visitors with the cooperation of NTT DOCOMO, Inc. and NTT Urban Solutions, Inc. We will contribute to the success of the Osaka-Kansai Expo by bringing together the technologies and knowledge cultivated by the NTT Group and providing attractive services to visitors and people around the world.






Provision of the Virtual Venue
NTT DOCOMO, the core company of the NTT Group involved in the XR business, will provide a virtual venue that reproduces the Yumeshima venue in 3DCG in the online space. This venture will involve developing various initiatives using virtual technologies such as AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) to interlock the real and the virtual. Through these initiatives, we will increase the attraction and appeal of the Expo 2025 venue. In addition, we will achieve an inclusive Expo where people who cannot visit the physical venue, such as the disabled, elderly, and people all around the world, can access the virtual venue.

Provision of the Personal Agent for Visitors
NTT Urban Solutions, which supports the creation of one-of-a-kind towns along with the residents, will treat the Osaka-Kansai Expo site as a single city and use their knowledge of Urban DTC* to provide a smart experience that allows everyone to move around the site without stress, thereby improving the experience value of the Expo. We will provide a smartphone app that uses personal activity history, reservation information, location information, crowd information, and so on to provide site guidance, including model route proposals and facility recommendations tailored to individuals.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 84 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
From the Asia Corporate News Network

