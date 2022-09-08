Thursday, 8 September 2022, 07:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: TheCapitalNet Inc TheCapitalNet awarded Best Private Market FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International

MENLO PARK, CA & HYDERBAD, IN, Sept 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TheCapitalNet, Inc., a leading enterprise SaaS and financial technologies company, has been awarded Best Private Markets FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International. TheCapitalNet was recognized for transforming the private markets and private investments eco-system through technology, while focusing on PE, VC, CVCs, Angel Networks, Family Offices and M&As.



Link: www.wealthandfinance-news.com/winners/thecapitalnet-inc/



Wealth & Finance International provides fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. This recognition reinforces the belief that TheCapitalNet products are putting the best technologies to work while collaborating with stakeholders to enable what they do best: value nurturing and wealth creation.



"We are thrilled to be recognized by Wealth & Finance International," said Dr. Rakesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO of TheCapitalNet. "Every accolade brings its own set of responsibilities to our business, and we are committed to making TheCapitalNet even more worthy. This recognition allows us to reaffirm our beliefs, and further realize our vision of digitally enabling the stakeholders of this ecosystem globally," added Rakesh.



About TheCapitalNet



TheCapitalNet, with offices in Dallas and Silicon Valley in the USA and Hyderabad in India, is an Enterprise SaaS and knowledge media venture operating in the Private Investments, Innovation and Startup ecosystem.



TheCapitalNet products drive the digital transformation journey by enabling business processes and making them smarter and more intelligent, thus redefining business operations, decision making and business outcomes:



* TheInvestorNet (www.theinvestornet.com) - An application for private investors including PE/VC/Angel Networks/Family offices/CVCs to manage the end-to-end business operations with over two dozen investments firms spread across various countries globally,

* TheIncubatorPro (www.theincubatorpro.com) - An end-to-end productivity suite for incubators, accelerators, and/or open/corporate innovation with 180+ incubators and accelerators spread across various countries globally,

* TheBizPlanner (www.thebizplanner.com) - An application for Founders/Entrepreneurs to plan their business and connect with the private investment and innovation ecosystem, used by 17,000+ startups spread across 70+ countries globally, and

* TheCapitalNet TV (www.thecapitalnet.tv) - A knowledge media that produces and shares global content focused on above mentioned ecosystem through knowledge sessions, news and trends, research reports, interviews, and discussions - with over millions of impressions across 110+ countries.



Visit: www.TheCapitalNet.com, Email: marcom@thecapitalnet.com



About Wealth & Finance International



Wealth & Finance International is a quarterly publication dedicated to delivering high quality informative and up-to-the-minute global business content. It is published by AI Global Media Ltd, U.K., a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting.



Developed by a highly skilled team of writers, editors, business insiders and regional industry experts, Wealth & Finance International reports from every corner of the globe to give readers the inside track on the need-to-know news and issues affecting banking, finance, regulation, risk, and wealth management in their region.



Visit: www.wealthandfinance-news.com/





Topic: Awards

Source: TheCapitalNet Inc

Sectors: PE, VC & Alternatives, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

