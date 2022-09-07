Thursday, 8 September 2022, 13:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited Fulcrum Global Rebrands VZ Properties to NEXIS Property, Continues to Deliver First-Rate Asset Management Services to Customers

HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited ("Fulcrum Global" or "the Group"), a premier platform for international property investments, is pleased to announce that the trading name of its wholly owned subsidiary VZ Properties / V Properties UK will be changed to NEXIS Property ("NEXIS"), effective from 7 September 2022, to coordinate its business expansion from Manchester to Birmingham, London, Hong Kong and Bangkok. The rebranding and business expansion will allow the Group to further diversify its professional services to cope with the rising demand for overseas property investments.



NEXIS has been operating in the UK for 10 years, focusing on providing both UK-based and overseas landlords and investors with a one-stop, seamless letting and management solution in the UK property market. Today, NEXIS manages over 1,000 active tenancies in the UK's leading cities, including Manchester, London and Birmingham, with almost 70% of overseas landlords from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and the Middle East. NEXIS has an in-depth understanding of the needs of its clients. In addition to having a trilingual professional asset management team, NEXIS offers timely and accurate services to its tenants and landlords, shortening the communication time with different parties and overcoming time zone challenges. It is also committed to providing asset-related value-added services such as property management, furniture sourcing, and property rental and price analysis services.



The UK government has been actively developing northern cities in recent years. Many investors have gradually moved from the capital city London to Birmingham and northern cities such as Manchester and Leeds. The property prices in such cities have increased by 8.8% to 9.2%, respectively, while those in London have only increased by 4.1%. NEXIS has taken the lead in expanding its business from its headquarters in Manchester to Birmingham and London and plans to also cover Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in the near future. At the same time, in order to improve the service quality for overseas customers, NEXIS has set up service counters based in Hong Kong and Bangkok, and will also open an office in Singapore.



Over the years, Fulcrum Global has utilised its business acumen and market knowledge of investing and developing real estate in the UK to grow its footprint, and it has also established sales networks in regions such as Hong Kong and Thailand. By leveraging NEXIS accumulated property management knowledge in the UK and providing top-notch asset management services for customers as its core objective, the Group strives to create asset investment strategies, optimise assets and provide all-round property management for customers and investors, so as to continuously create higher investment value for customers' assets. The Group believes the NEXIS rebranding exercise could maximise the value of the Group, thus further reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading international property investors.



About Fulcrum Global

Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited ("Fulcrum Global") is a premier platform for international property investments to investors based in Greater China, and in the process, provides an integrated solution across the entire ownership lifecycle to make overseas property investment more accessible. Fulcrum Global's business scope consists of three components - acquisition and development, sales and distribution, and downstream services - encompassing the entire international property value chain.



Since our founding in 2008, our relentless focus on overseas property investments, along with a strong emphasis on developing a best-in-class management and distribution network, have cemented our reputation as a market leader in the sector. Backed by a management team with an extensive background in real estate and finance, Fulcrum Global has over the years invested in over 70 residential and commercial property projects across ten cities in the UK and Asia, including London, Manchester, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai, with total project value in excess of USD 1 billion.



In 2018, Fulcrum Global set a new milestone with the successful acquisition of a 20% stake in Noble Development Public Company Limited, a top ten Thailand developer listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (NOBLE.BK).





