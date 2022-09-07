Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 8, 2022
Thursday, 8 September 2022, 13:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited
Fulcrum Global Rebrands VZ Properties to NEXIS Property, Continues to Deliver First-Rate Asset Management Services to Customers

HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited ("Fulcrum Global" or "the Group"), a premier platform for international property investments, is pleased to announce that the trading name of its wholly owned subsidiary VZ Properties / V Properties UK will be changed to NEXIS Property ("NEXIS"), effective from 7 September 2022, to coordinate its business expansion from Manchester to Birmingham, London, Hong Kong and Bangkok. The rebranding and business expansion will allow the Group to further diversify its professional services to cope with the rising demand for overseas property investments.

NEXIS has been operating in the UK for 10 years, focusing on providing both UK-based and overseas landlords and investors with a one-stop, seamless letting and management solution in the UK property market. Today, NEXIS manages over 1,000 active tenancies in the UK's leading cities, including Manchester, London and Birmingham, with almost 70% of overseas landlords from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and the Middle East. NEXIS has an in-depth understanding of the needs of its clients. In addition to having a trilingual professional asset management team, NEXIS offers timely and accurate services to its tenants and landlords, shortening the communication time with different parties and overcoming time zone challenges. It is also committed to providing asset-related value-added services such as property management, furniture sourcing, and property rental and price analysis services.

The UK government has been actively developing northern cities in recent years. Many investors have gradually moved from the capital city London to Birmingham and northern cities such as Manchester and Leeds. The property prices in such cities have increased by 8.8% to 9.2%, respectively, while those in London have only increased by 4.1%. NEXIS has taken the lead in expanding its business from its headquarters in Manchester to Birmingham and London and plans to also cover Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in the near future. At the same time, in order to improve the service quality for overseas customers, NEXIS has set up service counters based in Hong Kong and Bangkok, and will also open an office in Singapore.

Over the years, Fulcrum Global has utilised its business acumen and market knowledge of investing and developing real estate in the UK to grow its footprint, and it has also established sales networks in regions such as Hong Kong and Thailand. By leveraging NEXIS accumulated property management knowledge in the UK and providing top-notch asset management services for customers as its core objective, the Group strives to create asset investment strategies, optimise assets and provide all-round property management for customers and investors, so as to continuously create higher investment value for customers' assets. The Group believes the NEXIS rebranding exercise could maximise the value of the Group, thus further reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading international property investors.

About Fulcrum Global
Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited ("Fulcrum Global") is a premier platform for international property investments to investors based in Greater China, and in the process, provides an integrated solution across the entire ownership lifecycle to make overseas property investment more accessible. Fulcrum Global's business scope consists of three components - acquisition and development, sales and distribution, and downstream services - encompassing the entire international property value chain.

Since our founding in 2008, our relentless focus on overseas property investments, along with a strong emphasis on developing a best-in-class management and distribution network, have cemented our reputation as a market leader in the sector. Backed by a management team with an extensive background in real estate and finance, Fulcrum Global has over the years invested in over 70 residential and commercial property projects across ten cities in the UK and Asia, including London, Manchester, Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai, with total project value in excess of USD 1 billion.

In 2018, Fulcrum Global set a new milestone with the successful acquisition of a 20% stake in Noble Development Public Company Limited, a top ten Thailand developer listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (NOBLE.BK).


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fulcrum Global (Hong Kong) Limited
Sectors: Real Estate & REIT, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fulcrum Global Rebrands VZ Properties to NEXIS Property, Continues to Deliver First-Rate Asset Management Services to Customers  
Sept 8, 2022 13:15 HKT/SGT
Accounting & Finance in Business Leaders to Gather in Singapore Later this Month  
Sept 8, 2022 12:19 HKT/SGT
HG Semiconductor Enters into Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with the Family Trust of GCL Technology Founder Mr. Zhu Gongshan  
Sept 8, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
TheCapitalNet awarded Best Private Market FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International  
Sept 8, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
CalltoCombat Announces the Launch of the Novel MMORPG on Binance Smart Chain  
Sept 8, 2022 02:00 HKT/SGT
Trintech and SatoriFP&A Announce Strategic Partnership in APAC to Bring Finance & Accounting Processes Closer Together  
Sept 7, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Crypto Oasis Launches Groundbreaking arte Talks with TODA for Web3 Awareness  
Sept 7, 2022 20:30 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch and Clock Fair and Salon de TE open today  
Sept 7, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE open today  
Sept 7, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
HRC Signs Contracts with Tim Gajser and Rubén Fernández  
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 4:48:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
World Cloud Show
14   September
Mumbai, India
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       