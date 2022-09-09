Friday, 9 September 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On-Chain KYC(TM) provider Blockpass is excited to announce a partnership with Next Block Expo, one of the biggest industry events in Europe. This new partnership will see Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri speaking at the Next Block Expo event in Berlin on November 23rd and 24th of this year. Those looking to attend should take advantage of the early discounts being offered.



Next Block Expo is styled as 'The Blockchain Festival of Europe' and boasts an impressive 5000 attendees, 100+ sponsors & exhibitors, and 80+ speakers. The event promises to be a hotbed of activity with presentations, roundtables, workshops, pitch contests, hackathons, VC 'speed dating' and numerous side events. Topics being discussed and explored during the two day extravaganza cover all manner of crypto- and blockchain-related topics including DeFi, blockchain gaming, the metaverse and NFTs, scaling and infrastructure, Web3 discovery, fundraising and investing. Next Block Expo offers a chance for attendees to meet founders and CEOs of fast-growing startups, VCs, angel investors, advisors and blockchain experts that can elevate business to the next level.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"We're delighted to be getting back into the events scene with such an important company as Next Block Expo." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "We've always been determined to bring regulation and compliance to the widest possible audience and bring legitimacy to the blockchain ecosystem, and with the foresight of the Next Block Expo team in realizing the importance of compliance this promises to be a great place to do so."



"Next Block Expo wants to focus on the future of Web3 - we are witnessing a new economy that is a combination of what Web3 already created and now traditional sectors are jumping in. So let's discuss, brainstorm and share our vision of the future. Compliance is the big and important part of it." said Tom Kopera, Next Block Expo Co-Founder.



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC ConnectTM platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - last year, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. Additionally, Blockpass' partnership with Animoca Brands has demonstrated how verification and adherence to standards can be proved on a blockchain without revealing any underpinning data - a significant boon for verifying Animoca Brands' NFT prize winners and a huge step towards securing the ecosystem of the Metaverse. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Next Block Expo



Next Block Expo - The Blockchain Festival of Europe will be held in Berlin, 23-24 November 2022. NBX brings founders, investors and blockchain experts together to redefine & discover the future of web3. With the magnitude of 14.000m2 venue, 5.000 attendees, 100+ sponsors and 80+ speakers it aims to become one of the biggest industry events in Europe.



The event is called "The Blockchain Festival of Europe" for a reason as it serves its participants 6 content tracks within multiple formats including: Presentations, Roundtables, Workshops, Pitch Contest, Hackathons, Speed Dating, Side Events and Expo.



Networking opportunity backed by world-class event mobile app is the core value proposition for the attendees. Target audience of the event includes founders, developers, VCs, exchanges, market makers, launchpads, dApps, service suppliers and other industry participants.



