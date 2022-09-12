Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 12, 2022
Monday, 12 September 2022, 10:23 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing concludes a rocky Acropolis weekend

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team has completed a very challenging weekend at the Acropolis Rally Greece without the overall results it desired but with some important points secured to maintain its advantage in the drivers' and manufacturers' championships.


In its second running since returning to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, the Acropolis lived up to its reputation with slippery and rocky roads and high temperatures providing a considerable challenge. For much of the weekend, the team was in contention for a podium position but those hopes ended early on the final morning when Elfyn Evans had to retire from fourth place after an engine-related issue on the road section to SS14.

With this, the team's focus moved to the rally-ending Power Stage. Here, Kalle Rovanpera managed to set the second-fastest time to claim four bonus points. The championship leader experienced a trying weekend after sweeping the loose gravel roads on Friday before losing around 15 minutes on Saturday morning after damaging his car. However, his Power Stage drive ensures he still leads the drivers' championship by 53 points with three rounds remaining.
Esapekka Lappi was running in second place on Saturday before he was slowed and forced to stop by a technical issue. Restarting on Sunday, he set the fifth-best time on the Power Stage. With the points scored by Rovanpera and Lappi for reaching the finish combined with those they claimed on the Power Stage, the team remains in the lead of the manufacturers' championship by 63 points.

Takamoto Katsuta was the highest-finishing GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID driver, completing his Acropolis Rally debut in sixth overall to maintain his unbroken scoring run in 2022 with TGR WRT Next Generation.

For more information check https://toyotagazooracing.com/wrc/release/2022/rd10-day4/ and for the latest results please visit www.wrc.com.

What's next?
The WRC heads to Rally New Zealand (September 29 - October 2) for the first time in 10 years. The smooth gravel roads around the capital city Auckland on the country's North Island are hugely popular with drivers for their fast and flowing nature and considerable camber changes.


