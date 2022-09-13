Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 12:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 28th ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, USA

TOKYO, Sept 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will showcase its latest initiatives in the areas of carbon neutrality, as well as information-communication and control technologies, at the 28th Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif., USA, from September 18 to 22, 2022.



The ITS World Congress is an international conference where participants present and discuss achievements made in the research, development and practical application of ITS technologies for resolving various traffic / transport-related challenges.



Release date and time: Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00AM (GMT-7)

URL: https://global.honda/innovation/ITS2022.html



- Key technologies included in the Honda exhibits:



Initiatives to cut traffic collision fatalities in half by 2030



- Honda SENSING 360

Featuring omnidirectional sensing which removes blind spots around the vehicle, Honda SENSING 360 contributes to the avoidance of collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians as well as a reduction of the driving burden. The knowledge and know-how amassed through the research and development of Level 3 automated driving technologies have been utilized in the development of Honda SENSING 360.



- Honda Drive Data Service

Utilizing driving / vehicle behavior data and location information, the system analyzes and evaluates the traffic environment including locations where brakes are used frequently. Honda Drive Data Service is designed to reduce the risk of traffic collisions by identifying potentially dangerous spots on the road which may cause traffic collisions and enabling the user to improve the traffic infrastructure.



- Road Hazard Condition Monitoring System

ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) cameras detect dangerous road conditions such as potholes and road construction, and the system shares such information with vehicles in the vicinity including motorcycles. The system is designed to enhance the safety of everyone sharing the road by calling attention to potentially dangerous spots before vehicles pass through the area.



Ongoing research into future technologies to achieve zero collision fatalities by 2050



- Technology to Understand People

Honda aims to reduce human error that causes traffic collisions to zero by revealing the true factors behind human error through causal analysis of brain activities and risk-taking behavior while driving.



- Driver Augmentation HMI (human-machine interface)

This technology helps provide peace of mind appropriate for each individual by providing the right driver-assistive support according to the condition of each driver and the respective traffic situation to suppress the occurrence of human error while driving.



- Pedestrian Dart-out Prevention System (Warning System for Pedestrian Terminals)

This system enables cooperation between cars and pedestrians, sending alerts to a pedestrian in a potentially dangerous position, enabling them to refrain from darting out in traffic. Moreover, the system notifies vehicles in the area of the presence of pedestrians who cannot be seen from the moving vehicle due to obstacles such as parked cars along the roadside.



- Safe and Sound Network Technology

Honda will strive for the realization of a "collision-free" mobility society by providing information appropriate for the condition / traffic situation of each road user through utilization of communication technologies.



Honda initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality



- Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP e: )

As part of Honda's pursuit of carbon neutrality, Honda will expand the use of renewable energy through further utilization of Honda's portable and swappable batteries which can be shared among various products, as well as other electrified products which take advantage of unique characteristics of MPP e:.



- Honda Fuel Cell Systems

A new fuel cell system jointly developed with GM achieves lower cost and long lasting durability. Having the capability to connect multiple units to increase output, the system can expand the application from mobility to power generation for various industries. With this fuel cell system, Honda is striving to popularize the use of hydrogen.



About the 28th ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, USA

- Theme: "Transformation by Transportation"

- Host Organizations: The Intelligent Transportation Society of America - ITS America

- Dates: Sunday, September 18 - Thursday, September 22, 2022

- Host Country: Los Angeles, USA,

- Venues: LA Convention Center

- ITS World Congress 2022 official website:

www.itsamericaevents.com/world-congress/en-us.html





