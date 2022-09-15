Thursday, 15 September 2022, 20:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners of the 8th IR Awards 2022 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited Crowned Overall Best IR Company (Large Cap)

HONG KONG, Sept 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA") today announced the winners of the 8th Investor Relations Awards 2022 (the "IR Awards" or the "Awards").

Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the 8th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony

In its eighth consecutive year, the Awards recognises and honours investor relations ("IR") excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. With the COVID-19 pandemic gradually easing, physical events have started to resume. This year's IR Awards Conference and Awards Presentation Ceremony took a hybrid mode, with IR experts and professionals invited to join discussions sharing their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices of investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Mr Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony.



The 8th IR Awards 2022 had widespread support from listed companies and the investment sector. There were a total of 152 company nominees in the Awards this year, reflective of a growing awareness of the importance of investor relations. As in previous years, the award winners were first nominated by the public, then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 790 investors from over 290 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support is proof of the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investor community. With investor relations gaining emphasis in the industry, HKIRA has kept striving to enhance the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to make sure of the quality of the awards.



Of all the award categories, "Overall Best IR Company" is the most prestigious as the winner is selected by the judging panel among the winners of all the award categories for demonstrating all-round exemplary performance in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size - Large Cap, Mid Cap, and Small Cap - are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited; Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited; and Sa Sa International Holdings Limited respectively.



Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, "We are very happy to be able to meet all of you in person again at this year's event, in this gathering of our member companies, IROs and friends from the investment community. In this post-pandemic new normal, the event again took the 'hybrid' mode, with the conference and award ceremony streaming live online so a wider audience could join. I would like to express my gratitude to the different participating parties and their assistance in helping us prepare for the event.



"In the past year, the mainland government tightened policies on specific sectors like Education, Real Estate, IT, among others, which negatively affected the business and share prices of some listed companies. As a result, the number of participating companies for the IR Award this year is 10% lower than the previous year. To uphold the standard of the IR Award, the panel judge has decided to reduce the number of awards this year. With travel restricted between China and Hong Kong, investors have relied heavily on IROs in the two places for latest information to help them plan investment strategies and make decisions wisely, hence they are requiring listed companies to be more proactive and effective in disclosing information. IROs have thus become a crucial information portal and a major bridge for companies to interact with investors, helping listed companies to connect with local and global investors and analysts under the new normal."



Strategic Public Relations Group is again proud to be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of HKIRA IR Awards 2022.



Winners of the 8th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers):

Tickers / Company

14 Hysan Development Company Limited

16 Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

17 New World Development Company Limited

35 Far East Consortium International Limited

66 MTR Corporation Limited

135 Kunlun Energy Company Limited

173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited

178 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

272 Shui On Land Limited

291 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

341 Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited

388 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

392 Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

435 Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

511 Television Broadcasts Limited

551 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited

636 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

659 NWS Holdings Limited

700 Tencent Holdings Limited

726 DIT Group Limited

778 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

823 Link Real Estate Investment Trust

832 Central China Real Estate Limited

868 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

887 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited

968 Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

1044 Hengan International Group Company Limited

1200 Midland Holdings Limited

1361 361 Degrees International Limited

1368 Xtep International Holdings Limited

1381 Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited

1458 Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Company Limited

1811 CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

1929 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited

2199 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited

2217 Tam Jai International Co. Limited

2279 Yonghe Medical Group Co., Ltd.

2313 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited

2778 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

3331 Vinda International Holdings Limited

3382 Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited

3800 GCL Technology Holdings Limited

3868 Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited

3918 NagaCorp Ltd.

6858 Honma Golf Limited

6993 Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited

9983 Central China New Life Limited



For the complete list of winners, please visit: https://www.hkira.com/awards/ehall2022.php.



Judging Panel

-- Professor Louis Cheng (Chairman of Judging Panel)

The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong - Dr. S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance, Director of Research Institute for Business, Director of the Research Centre for ESG



-- Mrs. Amy Donati

EDICO Holdings Limited - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer



-- Ms. Ashley Khoo, CFA, CPA

CFA Society Hong Kong - Past President and Board Director



-- Mr. Andrew Look

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director



-- Ms. Victoria Mio, CFA, FRM

FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited - Director, Asia Pacific Equity



-- Mr. Wilfred Yiu

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited - Managing Director and Head of Markets



-- Mr. Maurice Ngai

General Committee and the Chairman of Membership Services of the Sub-Committees

Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies



About HKIRA

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession.



HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,000 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 68% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com.



About the IR Awards

The HKIRA Investor Relations Awards (the "IR Awards") is an annual campaign that aims to encourage, recognize and reward the excellence in investor relations practices by individuals and companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the launch in 2015, each year the Awards seeks out and highlights the incredible achievements of individuals and companies with high standards in investor relations through their role modelling to the investment community.



The Awards ceremony, consisting of a conference in the morning and presentation in the afternoon, is a spectacular gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicizes the year's achievements in investor relations. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit http://www.hkira.com/awards.







