HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - B.Duck, a global character IP is entering Web3 with its first metaverse partnership with GigaSpace, working alongside MADworld to establish a Web3 blueprint for brands and IPs in the metaverse.



Created by the Hong Kong-listed company Semk Holdings International Limited (2250.HK), B.Duck joins the initiative "Project Spaceport" by acquiring land NFTs in the GigaSpace and will build experiences to bring joy, positivity, and fun to its 10+ million fans around the world.



Brought into the digital world by the NFT platform MADworld, B.Duck has already launched a 3D NFT collection. NFT owners can soon travel through GigaSpace and spread positivity to every corner of the virtual space.



Project Spaceport & Web3



Project Spaceport will be a cultural space district. Brands will be able to create their own virtual space when the Metaverse launches. B.Duck has already cemented its web3 presence permanently on the "Map of the Galaxy" at GigaSpace.



MADworld, an NFT platform backed by Animoca brands, has also committed to building Project Spaceport in the GigaSpace.



When the GigaSpace metaverse launches, B.Duck will help build the Museum of Brands, which will be an innovative way for brands to showcase their products, vision, and mission. Another exciting feature is branded avatars - fans will be able to travel in the GigaSpace with a B.Duck avatar.



"We're motivated by inspiring our fans the love for travel and bringing them joy and positivity. The metaverse is how we will experience Web3, and GigaSpace allows us to create innovative experiences for our fans," said Mr. Eddie Hui, the founder of B.Duck.



"B.Duck entering Web3 is prominent in establishing a foundation for digital creatives for brands and IPs. We're thrilled to be a part of the journey to offer tools for brands to express themselves in the metaverse," said M, co-founder of GigaSpace.



About B.Duck



Designed by Eddie Hui in 2005, B.Duck was originally a gift for his children. B.Duck is the largest domestic character IP in China in terms of licensing revenue in 2021. With strong in-house artistic design capabilities, SEMK has developed and nurtured a proprietary portfolio of approximately 26 self-created characters created under the motto of "Be Playful". As of 31 December 2021, B.Duck family characters had recorded in aggregate more than 10.5 million subscriptions or follows by B.Duck fans on various e-commerce platforms and social networking platforms, within aggregate, over 740 million views of various types of content in relation to the elements of B.Duck family characters.



About GigaSpace



GigaSpace is a blockchain-based virtual space metaverse where users can purchase land NFTs to create content and explore worlds. It offers a platform to drive the adoption of Web3 by helping brands and partners build their presence in the metaverse.



Website: https://www.gigaspace.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gigaspace2140

Discord: https://discord.gg/gigaspace





