  • Saturday, September 17, 2022
Winvest Group Announces DTC Eligibility

RENO CITY, NV, Sept 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Winvest Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: WNLV) ("Winvest" or the "Company"), f/k/a Zyrox Mining International, Inc. (ZYRX), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Winvest's shares in the United States.

The Company's shares trade under the symbol "WNLV".

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Jeffrey Wong, Winvest's Director and CEO, commented, "This is a vital milestone for current and prospective shareholders. It makes the trading of our stock easier, faster and cheaper for a wider array of investors. Participating broker-dealers and banks are encouraged to continue to deposit shares into DTC, thus growing the position rapidly."

About Winvest Group

Winvest Group Ltd., headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is an investment holding company that offers diverse media and entertainment portfolios via its operating subsidiaries. The Company is principally engaged in content creation, original intellectual properties development, aggregator services, film financing and investment, as well as emerging technologies development for media and entertainment industry.

The Company's board and management team have expertise in managing all aspects of a multi-languages project throughout its life cycle from conception and strategy to design, development and delivery. The Company is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering jobs, revenue, and related infrastructure development.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under USA securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Winvest Group believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the benefits to be derived by the Company's securities trading on the OTC Markets and the DTC eligibility. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Winvest Group's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Winvest Group's Form 8-K dated May 16, 2022, which is available at https://www.winvestgroup.co/ or on EDGAR.

Media Contact
Agnes Tham, Investor Relations, Winvest Group Ltd.
Telephone: +1 (775) 996-0288
Email: info@winvestgroup.co
Website: https://www.winvestgroup.co/

