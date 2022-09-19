Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, September 19, 2022
Monday, 19 September 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: G20 Digital Innovative Network / Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO)
G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN): Catalyst for Digital Economy Growth in Indonesia

Nusa Dua, Bali, Sept 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) meeting is able to be a catalyst to expedite the digital economy sector development in Indonesia, said Minister Johnny G Plate, Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO). The event aims to bring together start-ups, venture capital companies, policy makers, as well as leading global technology enterprises, including Google.

Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate delivered his remarks at the opening of the G20 Digital Innovation Network (DIN) forum in Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali, Saturday (September 3, 2022). (ANTARAFOTO/Aditya Pradana Putra/rwa.)

"We believe that the DIN event is an important catalyst for the growth of the digital economy by strengthening collaboration among start-ups, venture capital companies, as well as national and international corporations," the minister said in his opening remarks at the inauguration of G20 DIN, a High-level Side Event of the 2022 G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Before the G20 ministers and international organization representatives present, Plate noted the development of the digital economy in Indonesia shows a positive trend. "In 2021, the value of the digital economy in Indonesia reached US$70 billion and it will increase to US$315,5 billion in 2030. This potential is Indonesia's future economy (strength) which is supported by various well-performed start-ups," he said.

Plate said that currently, Indonesia has two decacorn start-ups, or companies whose valuations have reached US$10 billion, and more than 10 unicorn start-ups, which have valuations of at least US$1 billion. Plate believes that start-ups play an important role in determining the development of the digital economy sector, both at the domestic and regional levels.

"I trust the G20 DIN (organizing committee) to carry out this series of meetings and discussions which are expected to encourage various collaborations on digital innovations," Plate stated.

The G20 DIN meeting was held in the Bali International Convention Centre (BICC) in Badung District from September 2 to 4, 2022. More than 400 participants attended the event in person, while another 200 participated in the event virtually.

Chairperson of 2022 G20 DIN, Sonny Hendra Sudaryana, said at a press conference after the inauguration that the implementation of 2022 G20 DIN would focus on five priority sectors: education technology, financial inclusion, healthcare, supply chain, as well as green and renewable energy.

2022 DIN Start-Up Awards Winners:
1. Healthcare -- UCARE.AI, Singapore / Neurobots, Brazil
2. Supply Chain -- MOOVA, Argentina / Sinbad, Indonesia
3. Green & Renewable Energy -- Xurya, Indonesia / Uali, Argentina
4. Edutech -- Edubuk, India / Accredify, Singapore
5. Financial Inclusivity -- WireBarley, South Korea / Lendo, Saudi Arabia

Favourite Start-Up Winners:
1. Healthcare -- NUSANTIC, Indonesia / Qapsula, Russia
2. Supply Chain -- Eunimart, India / FairSupply, Australia
3. Green & Renewable Energy -- EINHUNDERT Energie GmbH, Germany / MVL Labs, South Korea
4. Edutech -- Cakap, Indonesia / Sarente Gameon, Turkey
5. Financial Inclusivity -- Komunal, Indonesia / Lendo, Saudi Arabia

G20 Digital Innovation Network: https://g20innovationnetwork.org
Source: DIN, Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO).


Source: G20 Digital Innovative Network / Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (KOMINFO)
