MANILA, Sept 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Southeast Asia's most renowned FSI event, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) disrupted the Philippines' fintech market with its inaugural edition in the country on 16 - 17 August 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila. It also gave a major boost to the country's 'Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023' by bringing the creme de la creme of the fintech investors under one roof.



The 2-day event caught everyone's attention including myriad media houses as it had a long list of solution providers who capitalized on the platform while showcasing their next-gen products for the Financial Services Industry. The list included Oz Forensics, Onfido, Snowflake, Kissflow, AppsFlyer, Nucleus Software, Seon, ComplyAdvantage, OutSystems, GBG, Expleo, Freshworks, Redstar, GrabForBusiness, Feedzai, Panamax Inc., Pennant Technologies, Genesys, Exist, Goldpac Fintech, Infobip, MoEngage and Mambu.



During a media interview at the event, Gaurav Mehta (Head, Growth & Strategy - Pennant Technologies) said, "We are delighted to participate in the World Financial Innovation Series 2022, Manila. Owing to the changing macro-economic dynamics, the Philippines banking and financial services industry is witnessing rapid transformation. In particular the lending technology landscape in many banks and financial institutions is fragmented, prompting them to look at enhancing capabilities to meet changing consumer demand. Pennant with its future ready platform is geared to helping financial institutions in Philippines to unlock business value and create market differentiation."



The event attracted 400+ technology and business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across the Philippines who kept the solution providers/exhibitors on their toes throughout the event.



When asked about how the event platform helped SEON in promoting their products, Kaijie Ho (Senior Account Executive, SEON) expressed, "WFIS is great. It started 4 years ago in Jakarta and what I really love about this event is that it has all the great minds together at one place and it has garnered such a good ecosystem and vibe. It has delegates from all the senior banks, insurance companies, fintech companies and these happen to be all ideal customer profiles that we are trying to target. It's really good and we can't wait for the next one."



WFIS 2022 - Philippines, also hosted the top 30+ thought leaders and experts from the industry who shed light on the most pressing FSI topics focused on the latest tech innovations through keynote presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions. The delegates made the best use of the Q&A sessions to interact with the experts.



Some of the most pressing topics covered through the event included, 'Power Your Organization Forward with the Financial Services Data Cloud', 'How Digital Lending can contribute in economic upshift of Southeast Asia', 'Enabling AI-Powered Banking Services & Closing The Loop With The Customers', 'Open Banking Ecosystem', 'AML & Fraud Best Practices for Fintechs', 'To Blockchain or Not to Blockchain' and many others.



During his session at the conference Manish Narayanaswami, Associate Director - Enterprise Sales (BFSI), Kissflow, gave an amazing overview on Low-code No-code, he expressed, "Low-code No-code is no longer just a buzzword, it's a design paradigm and a natural evolution to how we code for enterprise automation. That is why there is a $50 billion market for low-code no-code tools. The vision of democratizing automation and being able to rapidly develop applications by enabling citizen developers is driving more and more to get onboard the No-code Low-code bandwagon!"



