  • Thursday, September 22, 2022
Thursday, 22 September 2022, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Retail SaaS major Unicommerce eyes to double its transaction volumes in Southeast Asia
With clients in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, Unicommerce aims to establish a regional entity to handle operations and expansion.

Singapore, Sept 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Unicommerce, an integrated SaaS platform for post-purchase experience management, is experiencing rapid growth across Southeast Asia. Currently processing over 2.5 million annual transactions, the company eyes to double transaction volumes to reach 5 million by December 2022. In its first year of operations, the company has signed up over 30 clients across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.


Unicommerce is bullish on the growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia. The company has already established its local presence with a sales and customer service team in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is also planning to establish a local entity in the coming months.

Unicommerce's expansion into Southeast Asia comes as e-commerce volumes spike and companies seek an integrated platform to handle the entire post-purchase transaction flow. Being a sector- and size-agnostic platform, Unicommerce solutions have been successfully deployed by a range of retail brands looking to build a robust online presence and re-engineer their operations and processes to achieve maximum consumer connection. Some of the leading brands that Unicommerce works with within the SEA region are Edamama, Locad PayO Asia, Amilo, Business Engineers, and Luxurious Craving, among others. The company's clients in SEA include fashion brands, beauty, and personal care brands, fulfilment providers, and logistic service providers. The SaaS platform is also one of the finest omnichannel platforms that powers 2,000+ stores and 7,000+ warehouses across India.

During and post-pandemic, there is a surge in online shopping to avoid the spread of the virus. As the e-commerce and retail industry grows with multiple online shopping platforms, the supply chain has become an increasingly complex process, and companies rely heavily on technology to optimize operations.

Unicommerce's SaaS platform enables brands to streamline the supply chain with an integrated SaaS solution for inventory, order, and warehouse management. The unique, award-winning platform for post-purchase experience management helps brands and marketplaces manage operations across multiple online sales channels and physical distribution points while maintaining a smooth inventory flow to meet user expectations. The company also enables marketplaces to streamline processes with its multi-vendor management solution.

Talking about the expansion plans, Mr Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, says, "Our clients in Southeast Asia are focused on building a strong digital presence and looking for technology solutions. Our platform enables them to enhance the post-purchase experience and achieve operational excellence. Unicommerce's robust and easy to integrate SaaS platform are well-suited to meet client needs which is reflected in our rapid growth. We are delighted to partner with many leading brands and look forward to expanding our presence across Southeast Asia."

Edamama, one of the leading brands in the Philippines, has deployed Unicommerce's Dropship Fulfillment, Vendor Management solution, and Personalized E-commerce solutions to manage different vendors and offer personalized shopping experiences to consumers. The automation by Unicommerce has enabled the company to manage operations across 400+ registered vendors and 1,000+ brands, while seamlessly maintaining 30K+ live catalog counts and allowing the brand to dispatch tens of thousands of items per month with a 99.99% fulfillment rate.

Unicommerce's growth into Southeast Asia and also Middle East Asia is built on its decade-long experience and leadership position in the diverse and dynamic Indian market, where the company processes 500 million annual transactions. The company works with some of the leading brands and companies of India including Marico, Bestseller, House of Anita Dongre, Netmeds, Mamaearth, mCaffeine, and many more.

For media queries contact:
Ganesh S
Bloomingdale Public Relations
(+65) 97791286


