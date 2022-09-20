Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 23:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead(TM) Platform Programs at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference

Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, Sept 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on delivery of novel RNAi therapies for cancer, and its GalAhead(TM) platform and programs, at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference. The conference will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022 with workshops on September 20, 2022 at Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK.

Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Delivery of Novel siRNA Constructs for Treating Cancer
Presenter: Dr. David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics
Time/Date: 15:20 GMT on Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Presentation Topics:
-- Creating novel siRNA constructs for cancer treatment
-- Introduction to Sirnaomics' polypeptide nanoparticle delivery system (PNP-IT)
-- Introduction to STP705, Sirnaomics' lead oncology siRNA therapeutic targeting TGF-beta1/COX-2
-- Discussion of novel siRNA therapeutics targeting other oncology indications

Presentation Title: GalAhead(TM) Therapeutic Platform and Programs
Presenter: Dr. Jack Wei, Senior Director, Sirnaomics
Time/Date: 16:30 GMT on Thursday, September 22, 2022
Presentation Topics:
-- Introduction to GalAhead(TM), Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
-- Miniaturized RNAi (mxRNA) as a key technological component of the platform
-- Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
-- Progress report on GalAhead(TM)-based programs

For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, please visit the event website at https://www.smgconferences.com/pharmaceuticals/uk/conference/oligonucleotide-discovery-delivery.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Nigel Yip, MBA
Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 203 939 2225
Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Planning a Fall Party? Put the Yowie Surprise into it!  
Sept 21, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Planning a Fall Party? Put the Yowie Surprise into it!  
Sept 21, 2022 07:00 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead(TM) Platform Programs at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference  
Sept 20, 2022 23:50 HKT/SGT
Cloud pioneers to redefine the parameters of emerging tech at World Cloud Show in Jakarta  
Sept 20, 2022 19:38 HKT/SGT
China's smart EV maker Leapmotor officially offers its shares today  
Sept 20, 2022 18:03 HKT/SGT
Pagoda Celebrates the 6th New Retail Anniversary: Fulfillment of ESG Philosophy with Consistent Efforts on Customer-centric Management  
Sept 20, 2022 17:24 HKT/SGT
Mark your calendar to be a part India's most comprehensive trade fair for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector  
Sept 20, 2022 14:36 HKT/SGT
JCB sponsors Singapore's one of the largest countdown event  
Sept 20, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
20+ Leading Technology Organizations Orchestrated the Loudest Fintech Show in the Philippines  
Sept 20, 2022 13:31 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors' All-New Outlander Wins 2022 Australian Good Design Award  
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 9:56:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
World Cloud Show
27  -  28   September
Dubai
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
8   November
MALAYSIA
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       