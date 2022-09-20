Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 23:50 HKT/SGT Share: Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on siRNA Therapeutics for Cancer and GalAhead(TM) Platform Programs at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference

Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, Sept 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on delivery of novel RNAi therapies for cancer, and its GalAhead(TM) platform and programs, at the 2nd Annual Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference. The conference will take place on September 21 and 22, 2022 with workshops on September 20, 2022 at Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK.



Presentation Details



Presentation Title: Delivery of Novel siRNA Constructs for Treating Cancer

Presenter: Dr. David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics

Time/Date: 15:20 GMT on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Presentation Topics:

-- Creating novel siRNA constructs for cancer treatment

-- Introduction to Sirnaomics' polypeptide nanoparticle delivery system (PNP-IT)

-- Introduction to STP705, Sirnaomics' lead oncology siRNA therapeutic targeting TGF-beta1/COX-2

-- Discussion of novel siRNA therapeutics targeting other oncology indications



Presentation Title: GalAhead(TM) Therapeutic Platform and Programs

Presenter: Dr. Jack Wei, Senior Director, Sirnaomics

Time/Date: 16:30 GMT on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Presentation Topics:

-- Introduction to GalAhead(TM), Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform

-- Miniaturized RNAi (mxRNA) as a key technological component of the platform

-- Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro

-- Progress report on GalAhead(TM)-based programs



For more information about Sirnaomics' presentation, please visit the event website at https://www.smgconferences.com/pharmaceuticals/uk/conference/oligonucleotide-discovery-delivery.



About Sirnaomics



Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.



