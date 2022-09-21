Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 22, 2022
Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 23:38 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Spool
Spool launches its Smart Vault tool to radically simplify risk-managed yield portfolio creation
Created to alleviate DeFi investment obstacles, Spool's flagship service empowers individuals and institutions to easily build diversified, risk-adjusted yield portfolios that are auto-compounding and auto-rebalanced.

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spool, the DAO creating a platform to build seamless DeFi products for investors of all backgrounds, launches its Smart Vault creation tool. Smart Vaults enable individuals and institutions to create customizable and diversified yield portfolios. Through a 5-step Smart Vault, or "Spool," creation process, users can tailor all aspects of their portfolio, including assets, risk models, strategies, and allocations, to their goals.

Digital assets have the potential to change how people invest and build wealth. But the difficulty in getting accustomed to DeFi processes slows adoption. Cryptocurrency can be confusing to navigate on its own, and adding in the complexities of financial strategies and technology often stifles curiosity and exploration. Traditional institutions and individual investors interested in entering the DeFi space may find it grueling to build and manage comprehensive yield-generating portfolios.

Spool empowers investors of all sizes to easily participate in DeFi by simplifying previously inaccessible investment products. Through its non-custodial platform, users now have access to multiple yield generators while maintaining control of risk appetite and portfolio diversification. Built as a toolbox for institutions and individuals exploring decentralized finance, Spool eliminates the complexity that often characterizes DeFi product creation. The Spool Smart Vault creation pathway grants user agency over every key parameter of their DeFi portfolio, including:

Spool Asset
Users can select from 3 stablecoins including USDC, DAI, and USDT to start building the portfolio.

Risk Model
Spool's native risk model analyzes key facets of yield generators including APY, TVL, time deployed, code audits, bug bounties, and depth of smart contracts to generate a comprehensive risk score. External risk model providers can create additional models implementing their own assessment criteria, which can be added to the platform once approved by the Spool DAO. This allows capital contributors to choose which model to utilize based on parameters that best suit their needs.

Strategies
Creators can select and combine multiple strategies to build a diversified yield portfolio. Currently available strategies use key yield farming protocols and liquidity pools such as Aave, Curve, Harvest, Convex, and Yearn, among others.

Risk Appetite
Capital contributors can set an adjustable risk appetite for their chosen investments using a sliding scale from 1 to 10. Each setting automatically updates fund allocations to each strategy and the projected APY which reflects the risk appetite.

Performance Fee
Once all the yield generators are selected, Spool creators can set a performance fee to a maximum of 20 percent, generating additional profit from other investors choosing to deposit in the Smart Vault. Spool creators can then name their Spool and connect their crypto wallet, activating the Smart Vault.

The Spool creation feature opens the door for further developments. This includes a Software Development Kit (SDK) built for seamless white-labeled front-end integration by third-party developers, projects, and businesses to utilize Spool's Smart Vault solution. Additional integrations to Spool's native infrastructure include user-generated risk models and additional strategy protocols.

"We are incredibly proud to launch our flagship service to any investor or institution ready to make the leap into DeFi," says Philipp Zimmerer, Core Contributor at Spool. "DeFi is the future of finance, but making its infrastructure accessible to everyone is vital to help grow to its full potential. Opening our creation toolkit puts Spool at the forefront of becoming the hub for decentralized financial products and services."

About Spool

Spool is a DAO building a comprehensive and simplified infrastructure for DeFi investment products. Spool unlocks the capabilities of decentralized investment to a global audience through a single interface that prioritizes accessibility and customization. By providing a top-tier toolbox for institutions and investors alike-Spool opens the door for diversified, risk-adjusted DeFi returns. To learn more, please visit https://www.spool.fi/.

Media Contact:
Anastasia Perlukhina
anastasia@reblonde.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spool
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Spool launches its Smart Vault tool to radically simplify risk-managed yield portfolio creation  
Sept 21, 2022 23:38 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics, Rinani Genotec Sign LOI with Universiti Malaysia Sabah  
Sept 21, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 3Q22: Exporter confidence continues to improve  
Sept 21, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Dah Sing Bank and Friends of the Earth (HK) Jointly Present Retail and E-Commerce ESG Forum for SMEs  
Sept 21, 2022 18:32 HKT/SGT
JCB presents STAR ISLAND Singapore Countdown Edition 2022-2023  
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 6:00:00 PM
Fujitsu strengthens security practice with acquisition of leading New Zealand cybersecurity firm InPhySec  
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 3:42:00 PM
Hitachi Energy to support major renewable electricity transmission between Canada and New York City  
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 2:43:00 PM
Probinex to tackle traditional finance creating a new all-in-one ecosystem  
Sept 21, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Value Research Center, Kyoto at the UNGA77 Science Summit  
Sept 21, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors' New Generation ASX for Europe Premieres Online  
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 9:25:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
The Economic Times Iconic Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
The Economic Times Promising Brands 2022
22   September
Mumbai, India
World Cloud Show
27  -  28   September
Dubai
BYOND Mobile
28  -  29   September
Bangkok, Thailand
Big Data & AI World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Data Centre World
12  -  13   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
12  -  13   October
Singapore
Middle East Cloud & Data Centre Convention
18   October
Dubai
Solar + Wind Congress SEA 2022
18   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Electronics Asia Conference 2022
18  -  20   October
Virtual
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
8   November
MALAYSIA
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       